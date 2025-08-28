47th annual Seal Beach Lions Arts & Crafts Faire honors tradition and departed chair

The 47th Annual Arts & Crafts Faire, presented by the Seal Beach Lions Club, will be held in memory of Mary Hollen, who passed away suddenly earlier this year.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 6 (9 a.m.–5 p.m.) and Sunday, Sept. 7 (9 a.m.–4 p.m.) in Eisenhower Park.

Hollen served as chair of the event for many years, and her dedication, warmth, and vision helped shape the Arts & Crafts Faire into the vibrant celebration Seal Beach has come to cherish.

Visitors can expect over 100 vendors offering one-of-a-kind creations ranging from succulents nestled in logs, fused glass, paintings, clothing, hand turned wooden bowls, pottery, cards and countless unique treasures in between.

It’s the perfect place to shop for handcrafted gifts while supporting local artisans.

The faire also offers fun for the whole family.

Kids can enjoy free craft stations, while local youth showcase their talents with live musical performances on stage. The Seal Beach Leos Club—the youth branch of the Lions—will also be cooking up a delicious lunch for guests to enjoy between shopping and entertainment.

Whether you come for the shopping, the music, the food, or simply the sense of community, the 47th Annual Seal Beach Lions Arts & Crafts Faire promises to be a memorable weekend that continues Hollen’s legacy of creativity and fellowship.

Admission is free, and all are welcome.