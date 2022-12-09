2022 Seal Beach Christmas Parade brightens Main Street

It was a little damp last Friday, Dec. 2, but that didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the fans or the participants in the annual Christmas parade. (For more pictures of the parade, see pages 2 and 3.)

The annual parade drew an estimated crowd of 10,000, according to Scott Newman, parade chairman for the Seal Beach Lions Club. “The 2023 Seal Beach Christmas Parade went off without a hitch. It rained throughout the day but was clear at the 7pm parade start,” wrote Newman in a Dec. 5 email.

“It was certainly an evening of holiday spirit, joy and laughter for all. The parade started on time, every entry was in order, and the flow kept the parade moving. By all estimates, this was one of the largest crowds ever,” Newman wrote.

“All the entries were great, but a few stood out and are being recognized as the best of the best,” Newman wrote.

Eighteen judges, led by Lion Deb Machen, selected the winners:

• Best in Show: Fresh Cut Creative

• Most Entertaining: Impact Dance Center

• Crowd Pleaser: Girl Scouts of Seal Beach

• Most Festive: Run Seal Beach

• Most Humorous: First Methodist Church

In a written statement, the Lions thanked the Seal Beach Public Works Department, the Recreation Department and the Seal Beach Police Department for their assistance in making this a safe and fun event. The Lions also thanked the many sponsors who made the parade possible and of course the 200+ volunteers.

The Seal Beach Lions Club looks forward to seeing the community back for the 45th annual Seal Beach Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.