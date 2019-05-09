12th annual Be More Healthy Expo set for Saturday, May 18 at Seal Beach Pier

What could be better than spending a day at the beach? This is what could be better: spending a day at the beach AND checking out the status of your health. On Saturday, May 18, the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce will present the Be More Healthy Expo at the Seal Beach Pier. The free event is open to the public. The 12th annual Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theme of this year’s event is Diabetes and Thyroid Awareness. The Chamber is excited to continue to provide important health information to the greater Seal Beach area through the event.

There will be approximately 40 booths set up with vendors providing free health screenings. Western University is providing medication management advice and diabetes screening. “OPTAVIA” is providing BMI screening and health assessments. Doctors Oaxaca, Ong and Jensen are providing oral cancer screenings. There will also be screenings for stroke, thyroid, blood pressure and blood glucose. Free information will be provided on nutrition, heart health, heartburn, diabetes and medications. All Expo vendors are proud members of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The American Red Cross will be holding a Blood Drive during the event, and you can sign up online now to participate! Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code “healthy expo” to schedule your appointment. The Seal Beach Lions Club will also be on hand providing free reading glasses. There is fun for the whole family, as there will be many activities for children and even a bounce house!

Expo Chair and Chamber member Diana Bean said, “Because of my personal business, ‘OPTAVIA’ and being a Certified Health & Wellness coach, chairing the Expo is a natural extension of my business mission to promote personal health and to help everyone understand the importance of seeking professionals for evaluation. I will never forget that at our 2012 Expo, eight persons who received stroke screening, due to the results, were advised to see their doctor immediately for further evaluation, perhaps saving their lives.”

According to event organizers, the Expo would not be possible without the support of the sponsors, which are: Optum Healthcare, Anthem CareMore, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Oaxaca, Ong & Jensen DDS, Scan Plan, Republic Services and Main Street Cyclery. For more information, call 562-799-0179 or email admin@sealbeachchamber.org today.