The City Council voted unanimously this week to make District Three Councilman Mike Varipapa mayor of Seal Beach.



No one else was nominated. Seal Beach council members usually take turns being mayor and mayor pro tem. Contests for the offices are historically uncommon. The reorganization takes place every December.



District One Councilwoman Ellery Deaton nominated Varipapa for the office.



After he was elected, Varipapa returned the favor by nominating Deaton for the office of mayor pro tem.



No one else was nominated and Deaton, like Varipapa, was elected unanimously.



This is the last year of Deaton’s second and last term on the City Council.



The council and a representative of Orange County Supervior Michelle Steel (a Seal Beach resident) gave District Five Councilwoman Sandra Massa-Lavitt, the outgoing mayor, plaques honoring her for her service.