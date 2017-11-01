Thanksgiving means sitting down to eat turkey with family and loved ones. But once the turkey is gone, many people head out shopping for holiday gifts.



While Best Buy, Wal-Mart and other chain stores offer highly-publicized bargains on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, independent businesses in Seal Beach are offering their own deals to attract shoppers on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, also known as Small Business Saturday.



Stitch and Feather, a woman’s clothing boutique on Main Street, is offering 20 percent off the entire store. Sales associate Amy Wade said it’s the store’s way “to show a little appreciation” for their local customers. Harbour Surfboards is offering 20 to 40 percent off the entire store. And men’s clothing store Tankfarm & Co. says it will also offer special deals for in-store shoppers.



That’s a small sampling of promotions from local retailers. But Small Business Saturday isn’t just about scoring great bargains. It’s also a way to show support for local small businesses while you do your holiday shopping.



“Small Business Saturday is a necessary reminder of the value small businesses play in our charming community,” says Lisa McHenry, owner of knock knock Toys & Gifts on Main Street. “Small businesses support our youth sport teams, donate to charitable events, and keep our town special.”



Small Business Saturday was first launched in 2010 by the credit card company American Express. A search of the American Express website showed 100 businesses in Seal Beach listed on a “Shop Small” map.



The list includes restaurants, flower shops, clothing stores, salons and more.



According to American Express, small business owners nationwide generated an estimated $15.4 billion on Small Business Saturday in 2016.