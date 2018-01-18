The commander of the Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach recently announced the “best of the best” sailors as he also announced the unit’s top honoree.



Capt. Noel Dahike, the base commander, thanked the Grampaw Pettibone Squadron for their continuing support of the sailors at the base. He also noted that the sailors from the base who were being honored today fully deserved the title of “Sailor of the Year.”



He described both of them as “The Best of the Best.” They were honored with certificates and gifts from GPS and medallions provided by the USAA Insurance Company.



The “Sailor of the Year” for the SB Naval Weapons Station is MA1 Chance A. Beckford. The “Sailor of the Year” for the Navy Munitions Command Pacific CONUS West Division Unit, Seal Beach is MN1(SW/EXW) Garrett J. Schilz. Both of these honorees have served in a number of commands before coming to Seal Beach.



The program for the day was a presentation of the “History of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.” This fascinating presention began with what was happening in 1918 leading to 1945. David Malmad was the presenter. He is serving currently as Grampaw Pettibone Squadron’s public affairs officer.



Tim Brown is president of Grampaw Pettibone Squadron. Monthy meetings are held on the second Thursday at the Elks Lodge, 11551 Trask Ave., Garden Grove, at 11:30 a.m.



According to the Grampaw Pettibone Squadron website, the group “is a non-profit organization (IRS Sect. 501(C)(4)) which, through meetings, discussions, speaker programs, and periodic field trips, serves to educate squadron members and the general public on the requirements of an adequate national defense, especially maritime aviation, which is essential to a free society, and to support the military professionals (active and reserve) responsible for many aspects of national defense. GPS also seeks to foster the strong pride, esprit, and fraternal bonds which exist among those associated with Naval Aviation.”