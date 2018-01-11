Belle and Maya

Nine-year-old sisters Belle and Maya are two golden retrievers in Seal Beach. The sisters spend their days lounging in the sunshine and nudging EVERYBODY they meet for attention. They love to go for walks in Huntington Beach and around their neighborhood, and LOVE making new friends.

