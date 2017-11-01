Hundreds of residents and guests turned out for Leisure World’s annual Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday to view and purchase their neighbors’ creations, including jewelry, wood carvings, needlework, paintings and food items.
Now in its 48th year, the festival is limited to items produced by Leisure World residents, and most were created in the community’s numerous woodworking, lapidary and ceramic workshops. Dozens of members from Leisure World’s painting, quilting, scrapbooking and photography clubs showcased their work.
LW residents showcase their talents By Mark S. Scott, For The Sun | Fri, Nov 10 2017 01:02 AM
