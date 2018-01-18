There are many exciting events in the coming weeks to support the Los Alamitos Education Foundation and the King and Queen of Hearts candidates. Review the events below and come out to show your support. The campaign directly funds LAEF’s STEAM Initiative, which provides project development classes, school STEAM Fairs and the district-wide STEAM Showcase, as well as funding for elementary Media Center teachers and innovative STEAM opportunities at our secondary schools. (STEAM = Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math).



King Candidates—



Dan Brandt – Los Alamitos Police Department Corporal



Craig Chamberlain – Chamberlain Real Estate



Geoffrey King – King Financial Group of Wells Fargo Advisors.



Queen Candidates—



Wendee Close – Mortgage Loan Specialist at CLS Financial



Amy Payne – Executive Director of Summer Harvest



Karen Russell – Los Al USD School Board Member.



• Jan. 20, 2018 2-7 p.m. Seal Beach Tennis Center, Amy Payne Chili Cookoff and Beer and Wine Tasting. Premium ticket includes participation in chili cook-off, chili tasting, special dessert & two raffle tickets for raffle. Beer/wine wristbands sold separately. Childcare also available at an additional cost.



• Jan. 21, 2018 1-5 p.m. 4450 Cerritos Ave, Los Alamitos CA 90720 2nd Annual Cornhole Classic. Food Fun and Friends with Wendee Close.



• Jan. 28, 2018 2-5 p.m. 1245 Crestview, Seal Beach, Karen Russell. Wine Tasting, Fundraiser for the Los Alamitos Education Foundation.



• Feb. 11, 2018 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Brew Kitchen Ale House 10708 Los Alamitos Blvd. Los Alamitos CA 90720. Dan Brandt. Enjoy this FREE event taking place in the parking lot of Center Plaza.



• Now through Feb. 22, 2018 The Abbey. Eat, Drink and Support Wendee Close. $1.00 of every order of Asian Nachos or Beer Taster Plank is donated to Los Alamitos Education Foundation.