South Coast Repertory continues its Theatre for Young Audiences series with “Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook.” The play, based on the popular book series by Barbara Park, has been adapted for stage by Allison Gregory. Beth Lopes directs the story on the Julianne Argyros Stage, Jan. 26-Feb. 11. Tickets are on sale now: www.scr.org.



Barbara Park was the author of the New York Times bestselling Junie B. Jones book series. Young readers have been in love with the character of Junie B. since Park’s first book was published, which prompted playwright Gregory to take the books from page to stage.



The story follows young Junie B., who is convinced that someone stole her furry black mittens at recess. So, when she finds a cool pen on the floor, it’s Finders Keepers, Losers Weepers. But why does Junie B. keep having those bad dreams? Will she ever get her mittens back? And will she win over the new boy in Room 8?



“Junie B. Jones is such a wonderful central character,” said dramaturg Andy Knight, associate literary director. “She’s clever, funny and spirited, and yes, a bit misguided at times. But that’s part of what makes her adventures important and, ultimately, relatable. We all struggle with good judgment at times—both children and adults—so it’s no wonder that watching Junie B. sort through the world in front of her is so endlessly entertaining.”



The cast of “Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook” includes Joseph Abrego, Rosemary Brownlow, Nicole Erb, Joel Gelman, Gio Munguia, Ann Noble and Jasmine St. Clair.



The design and creative team includes Keith Mitchell, scenic design; Kathryn Poppen, costume design; Karyn D. Lawrence, lighting design; Matt Glenn and Mark Caspary, sound design; and Joanne DeNaut, CSA, casting. The production manager is Jackie S. Hill, and the stage manager is Talia Krispel.



Following each performance, cast members—still in costume—will visit with audience members on SCR’s front terrace, giving autographs and having photos taken with kids.



For more information, including ticket prices, visit www.scr.org, call 714-708-5555 or go to the box office at 655 Town Center Dr., in Costa Mesa.



Previews



• Friday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.



• Saturday, Jan. 27, at 4:30 p.m.



• Sunday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.



• Friday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m.



Regular Performances



• Saturday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.



• Sunday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.



• Friday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.



• Saturday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.



• Sunday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.



Special



• Saturday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m., is an American Sign Language interpreted performance.





About South Coast Repertory



Tony Award-winning South Coast Repertory, founded in 1964 by David Emmes and Martin Benson, is led by Artistic Director Marc Masterson and Managing Director Paula Tomei. SCR is widely recognized as one of the leading professional theatres in the United States. While its productions represent a balance of classic and modern theatre, SCR is renowned for its extensive new-play development program, which includes the nation?s largest commissioning program for emerging and established writers. Of SCR?s more than 500 productions, one-quarter have been world premieres. SCR-developed works have garnered two Pulitzer Prizes and eight Pulitzer nominations, several Obie Awards and scores of major new-play awards. Located in Costa Mesa, Calif., SCR is home to the 507-seat Segerstrom Stage, the 336-seat Julianne Argyros Stage and the 94-seat Nicholas Studio, as well as a year-round Theatre Conservatory that offers acting classes for kids, teens and adults. www.scr.org