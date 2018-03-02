The Los Alamitos High girls basketball team’s run in the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs came to an end with a 48-40 loss to West Torrance, on Saturday at Los Alamitos High. Pictured above, Kalei Iwami tries to drive around a West Torrance defender.
Griffin girls fall in semifinals Photo By Ted Apodaca | Fri, Mar 02 2018 03:01 AM
