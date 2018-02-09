The Los Alamitos High girls soccer team clinched the Sunset League title last week with a 1-0 win over Edison. Khalia Gathright, pictured in an earlier game, scored the only goal of the game in the first half and the Griffin defense made it stand up. Los Alamitos moved to the top of the CIF-SS Division 1 rankings this week, with their final regular season game played on Tuesday (past press time). The Griffins will await their playoff seeding and schedule for the playoffs, which will begin Feb.16 for the Griffins.
About Us | Advertise | *News Alert* | Contact Us |
Seal Beach, CA7 day Forecast
57° F Overcast
Girl Griffins soccer team tops Sunset League By Ted Apodaca | Fri, Feb 09 2018 12:08 AM
Rate This Article 0 vote(s)
Average Vote 0/5
Average Vote 0/5
Latest NewsMost Recommended Articles
Sun Newspapers | 216 Main Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740 | Phone: 562-430-7555 | Fax: 562-430-3469 | info@sunnews.org | Site Feedback | Corporate