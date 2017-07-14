Seal Beach Police arrested an Anaheim man on suspicion of attempted murder last weekend.



On Saturday, July 8, at approximately 6:44 p.m., the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a fight in an apartment located in the 1500 block of Seal Way. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the victim and witnesses.



According to a statement issued by the Police Department, the initial investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Billy Brazos Johnson, 52, of Anaheim, entered the victim’s apartment and attempted to attack him with a knife. Although the victim was not cut with the knife, he sustained serious visible injuries and a loss of consciousness as a result of the attack. Johnson fled the scene before police arrived.



Detectives responded and during their investigation discovered Johnson had fled to a hotel in Garden Grove. Officers responded to the hotel and placed Johnson under arrest.



Johnson is being held at the Orange County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder. Police are asking anyone with more information about the case to contact Detective Jeff Gibson at 562-799-4100, extension 1109.

Crime Log Compiled by Charles M. Kelly



IN LEISURE WORLD



Sunday, June 18



Disturbance—11:10 p.m.—Oak Hills Drive, Mutual 9—The caller reported hearing two men arguing inside a unit. Leisure World Security was present but had no further information.



Some details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested Temitayo Jemison on suspicion of domestic violence.



Tuesday, June 20



Disturbance—3:22 p.m.—St. Andrews Road, Mutual Unknown—The caller had evicted a family member and now she was on the front porch. The caller thought she was trespassing and might also be using the caller’s WiFi to hook up her cell phone. A few details were blacked out in the log.



Police were unable to locate her.



Wednesday, June 21



Identity Theft—1:54 a.m.—Interlachen Road, Mutual Unknown—Someone opened up a cable account in the caller’s name. Report taken.



IN SEALâ€ˆBEACH



Saturday, June 17



Suspicious Occupied Car—11:23 a.m.—Taper and Catalina—The caller said a man who was unknown to the area was smoking marijuana in a car that had been parked for two hours. Police unit S24 contacted the man in the car. Some details, including the man’s name, were blacked out in the log. The log did not provide information about whether the substance the man was smoking was actually marijuana or not. Police interviewed him in the field.



Disturbance, Family—12:47 p.m.—Rose Street—The caller said a 20-year-old family member might be under the influence. He was reportedly threatening the caller. The caller said he was drinking mouthwash and possibly using marijuana. No weapons were involved. He walked out of the house as the caller was speaking to dispatch. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 106 contacted the man in front of the caller’s home. Police counseled him. By 1:09 p.m., police determined no further law enforcement services were required.



Suspicious Occupied Car—5:51 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said for the past 45 minutes, a man and a woman in a car kept getting in and out of the car as they moved items to the car trunk. The caller was in the lot to pick someone up. The man and the woman approached the caller and accused her of staring at them. The car was in the middle of the lot with both doors open. By 6:18 p.m., police unit 241 had located the car in question and found it unoccupied. No further law enforcement services were required.



Car Fire—6:06 p.m.—First Street—At least two callers reported that a car, apparently an SUV, was on fire in the parking lot. By 6:11 p.m., the Orange County Fire Authority was handling the fire and according to the log at least two cars were burning, possibly a third. By 6:33 p.m., arson investigators were en route to the scene. Some details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Pedestrian Check—8 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—Police unit 940 stopped and based on a warrant arrested Bernie Jaramillo on suspicion of driving on a suspended or revoked license and drunken driving.



Suspicious Car—9:19 p.m.—Harvard Lane—The caller said a car with a door left open had been parked on the wrong side of the road for the past 20 minutes. Police unit 241 located the car and tried to find the registered owner. No neighbors recognized the car. By 9:54 p.m., police had located the car’s owner, who lived on Harvard Lane. The car was re-parked. No further law enforcement services were required.



Sunday, June 18



Pedestrian Check—12:15 a.m.—Fifth Street and Electric Avenue—Police unit S22 checked on a sleeping transient and determined no further law enforcement services were required.



Pedestrian Check—12:20 a.m.—Eighth Street and Electric Avenue—Police unit S22 observed an apparently drunk individual of unspecified gender. However, a sober driver was with the individual. The log provided no further details. No further law enforcement services were required.



Traffic Hazard Reported—8:43 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and First Street—The caller reported a large amount of trash dumped in the no. 2 northbound lane of Pacific Coast Highway near the First Street intersection. However, police were unable to locate any trash there.



Drugs—1:37 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller reported finding a bag of marijuana. The log provided no further details. Report taken.



Monday, June 19



Petty Theft—2:01 a.m.—Main Street—The caller said two men stole a purse from inside a bar. According to the log, the caller also said the suspects left the bar without paying their bill. Some details were blacked out in the log. By 2:02 a.m., the purse had been recovered. A wallet was missing from the purse. Police unit 241 detained two individuals on Fifth Street. Police arrested Terence Rollins and Devin Vanderhoef on suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper.



Petty Theft—5:45 a.m.—Welcome Lane—The caller said two male juveniles of unspecified ages took two bicycles from a neighbor’s home. Some details were blacked out in the log. They were seen traveling northbound from Westminster. Police unit S21 contacted two suspects. By 6:32 a.m., both bikes had been returned to the owner. The juveniles were arrested. Law enforcement agencies do not release the names of arrestees who are minors.



Suspicious Circumstances—2:54 p.m.—Fifth Street—The caller reported seeing two men siphoning gas out of a car. The caller was sure they were not her neighbors. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 106 contacted the car’s owner. The men were helping the registered owner of the car. No further law enforcement services were required.



Petty Theft—3:44 p.m.—12th Street—A citizen reported the theft of the caller’s parking pass between 6 and 6:30 a.m., on Thursday, June 15. A few details were blacked out in the log. No report desired. Log item issued.



Municipal Code Complaint—5:32 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller said a man had jumped off the pier. The caller had apparently detained the man and requested that police cite him on suspicion of violating the Seal Beach Municipal Code. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested Miguel Angel Bonilla on suspicion of public intoxication.



Found Bikes—5:46 p.m.—Spinnaker Way—The caller found two bikes. The caller didn’t know who owned the bikes. She asked all her neighbors and no one claimed ownership. A few details were blacked out in the log. No description of the bikes was provided in the log. The bikes were booked as found property.



Possible Drugs—7:44 p.m.—Central and 12th Street—The caller reported three or four individuals of unspecified gender sitting in a parked car on the eastbound side of Central, just west of 12th Street. The caller reported smelling the scent of marijuana coming from inside the car. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police were unable to locate the car.



Tuesday, June 20



Traffic Stop—12:26 a.m.—17th Street and Pacific Coast Highway—Police unit 241 stopped a car. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested Alejandro Padilla on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.



Car Burglary—5:43 a.m.—Birchwood Avenue—Someone broke into the caller’s car sometime after midnight. The car was locked. A few details were blacked out of the log. The log did not specify what property, if any, was lost. Report taken.



Transient—9 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a transient man was sleeping under the tables on the outside patio. The caller wanted him to move along. Police unit S34 interviewed him in the field. A few details, including his name, were blacked out in the log. As of 9:26 a.m., the transient man was leaving.



Traffic Hazard Reported—1:28 p.m.—Fifth Street—The caller said a man placed orange cones in the middle of the street, creating a traffic hazard. The caller said the man ran a business out of his house. However, police unit 443 did not find cones in the roadway. The man had placed the cones in his driveway to ensure the safety of his children. No further law enforcement services were required.



Wednesday, June 21



Pedestrian Check—12:40 a.m.—Lampson Avenue and Blackmer Street—Police unit 206 stopped a pedestrian of unspecified gender. As of 12:46 a.m., the individual’s name was not known. Police arrested the individual on suspicion of public intoxication. The individual was a minor. Police waited for family to come pick up the minor. A few details were blacked out in the log. By 1:01 a.m., the juvenile had been released to the custody of the individual’s parents.



Suspicious Occupied Car—10:26 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller said a man was sleeping in a car that had been parked in front of the business for the past three days. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit S24 contacted and counseled a recently homeless man. No further law enforcement services were required.



Arrest—8:28 p.m.—12th Street and Ocean Avenue—The caller said a man sitting on the beach under a palm tree offered the caller beer and pills. Some details were blacked out in the log. By 8:51 p.m., police had arrested Jon Salmon on suspicion of public intoxication. By 8:56 p.m., police had requested paramedics to respond to a possible overdose. B 9:16 p.m., Salmon was being transported to a location that was blacked out in the log.



Battery Report—8:48 p.m.—B Row, Surfside Avenue—The caller, relaying second-hand information, said a 10- or 11-year-old boy approached the security guard at the guard shack and said he was assaulted by a tall man with spiky hair who appeared to be Hispanic. The child was fishing under the bridge when the man beat him up. The child left the guard shack to use the bathroom. According to the caller, the child had a cut on his arm that was bleeding slightly. The child told another guard that the suspect and a companion were still fishing under the bridge. The first guard went to check on the child at the restroom and upon returning to the phone told police the child also had bruises on his arm. The caller said he would call back when the child returned to the guard shack. By 8:52, the child was online with dispatch. The child said the crime occurred 15 minutes earlier. The child said the suspect started chasing him for no reason and then started beating him up. The suspect had a friend with him, but the suspect’s friend did not touch the child and the child did not provide police with a description of the companion. Medical attention declined. Police units 241 and 206 looked under the bridge for the suspect but were unable to locate him. The case has been referred to the Seal Beach Police Department Detective Bureau.



Thursday, June 22



Arrest—3:54 a.m.—First Street—The Long Beach Police Department transferred a call from a Seal Beach woman who said a man beat her up. Many details were blacked out in the log. As of 3:56 a.m., she said she was struck hard and requested medical attention. By 4:03 a.m., a message was delivered to the Orange County Fire Authority. By 4;04 a.m., police unit 241 contacted the man. By 5:12 a.m., police had arrested Jacqueline Dawn Glassman on suspicion of domestic violence.



Graffiti—11:48 a.m.—10th Street—The caller reported black spray paint on a carport post in the alley to the rear of the location. Police unit 107 contacted the caller, who contacted the property owner to have the graffiti removed from private property.



Animal Information—12:36 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller said a golden retriever was locked inside an SUV in the parking lot. The caller provided no further description. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police were unable to locate the SUV in question.



Water Problem—4:04 p.m.—College Park Drive—The caller said the volleyball court was under water. The caller didn’t know where the water was coming from. Referred to Public Works.



Disturbance, Juveniles—6:32 p.m.—Bolsa Avenue—The caller said three juveniles of unspecified age and gender were at the flagpole. The caller didn’t know what they were doing. Police were unable to locate the juveniles.



Petty Theft Reported—6:50 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a man took a woman’s black backpack or diaper bag. She was sitting with her kids at the location and a man grabbed the bag as he ran by. A few details were blacked out in the log. No one was physically injured. Report taken.



Arrest—10:23 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller reported what the caller believed to be a car driven by someone under the influence of alcohol. The caller reportedly saw him leaving a sushi restaurant and believed he was drunk. He got in his car and left the shopping center on Bolsa, driving toward Seal Beach Boulevard. The caller did not follow him. Police unit 241 tried to catch up to a car that possibly matched the description provided by the caller. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested Vadim Melline on suspicion of drunken driving.



Friday, June 23



Suspicious—3:41 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller said two men in dark clothes were in the alley, one of them checking car door handles as the other appeared to act as a look out. Police were unable to locate them.



Municipal Code Complaint—4:11 a.m.—Main Street—The caller said an individual was using a pressure washer in the parking lot of a business, the name of which was blacked out in the log. The call was canceled before a unit could be dispatched after unit S23 reported that the individual had a permit with the city.