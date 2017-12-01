Aunt Gertie recently went out on the town for the Knit, Taste & Shop event. Everyone had a lovely evening! The Yarn shop is located at 174 Marina Dr., just across the bridge near Malarkey’s. Pictured here are Aunt Gertie with Cindy Loeffler (middle) and Judy Kilpatrick (right) co-owners of Alamitos Bay Yarn Company with Temecula Olive Oil Company (from Main Street in Seal Beach).
Aunt Gertie On The Town By Karen Hadley | Fri, Dec 15 2017
