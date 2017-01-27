Drought? What drought? It’s wet as hell around this damn joint! Aunt Gertie is watchin’ the city crew pump out the water right over the berm. I don’t know about you but I’m kinda tired of this flooding and sand situation. The sea has been busy scooping it out and dumping it on the north side of the pier while the city pays an arm and a leg to bring it back to the south side. That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard of! This never happened when I was a young girl. I grew up here and surfed on this beautiful beach plenty of times and there were never any problems. That is until the concrete groin was installed along side the pier. Sheesh!



Oh, and don’t get me started about the trees on Main Street. Laurel trees with all the anchor roots that keep them stable have been hacked off because they raise the pavers. Then the trees have been allowed to grow way too tall with the canopy pruned into a mushroom shape that’s top heavy. Hello out there!! Is anybody listening? A couple more rainstorms with high velocity winds and you have a recipe for disaster! Oh, you think I’m a crazy ol’ lady dressed in purple who doesn’t know a damn thing about trees? Well honey, I’ve got news for you! I spent part of my young daytime working years in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach as a gardener and landscape contractor. Don’t argue with Aunt Gertie!



Karen Hadley, creator of Aunt Gertie, can be reached by email at Yodelon@aol.com or www.facebook.com/karen.hadley.39.