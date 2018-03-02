The latest: Two men were sentenced to three years probation last month in connection with an attack on a gay couple in Seal Beach. The court dismissed charges accusing the two men of committing a hate crime.



Samuel Blake Wickwire, 18, and Wade Rutledge, 27, both Seal Beach residents, both entered pleas of guilty to violating the civil rights of the victims and causing physical injury on Feb. 1.



In addition to serving three years on probation, the two men were sentenced to spend 180 days in jail and pay restitution to the victims.



The court dismissed the charges of committing a hate crime and dissuading a witness by force against Wade Rutledge. The court also dismissed charges of of committing a hate crime and making criminal threats against Wickwire.



On Dec. 12, 2017 the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced that Wickwire had been charged with making criminal threats and battery.



A sentencing enhancement alleged against Wickwire the crime was movtivated by hatred of the victims. The maximum penalty is seven years in state prison.



The previous week, prosecutors formally charged Seal Beach resident Rutledge with assault and threatening a witness. A sentencing enhancement against Rutledge alleged the crime was motivated by hatred of the victims.



Seal Beach Police arrested Wickwire on Dec. 10.



Seal Beach Police officers arrested Seal Beach resident Rutledge, on Dec. 3, 2017, on suspicion of robbery in connection with the violent taking of a cell phone.



According to the DA’s Office, on Nov. 3, 2017, at approximately 7 p.m., Rutledge approached John Doe 1 and his boyfriend John Doe 2 in a parking lot near 10th Street and Ocean Avenue in Seal Beach.



According to prosecutors, Rutledge and Wickwire and their companions reportedly made derogatory remarks about the couple’s same-sex relationship and threatened them with violence if they did not leave.



Prosecutors specifically accused Wickwire of spitting on one of the men.



John Doe 1 called 911 and, according to prosecutors, Rutledge grabbed the victim’s arm, forcing the phone out of his hand, disconnecting the 911 call, and walked back to his friends.



Prosecutors say Rutledge returned the phone but told John Doe 1 to leave and not call the police.



As the victims entered their car to leave, prosecutors say Rutledge shoved John Doe 2 into the passenger seat and slammed the door on his arm while yelling at them to hurry and leave the area.

SBPD arrests three for selling alcohol to minors

Seal Beach Police officers cited and released three suspects for furnishing and/or selling alcoholic beverages to minors. These incidents occurred during enforcement operations conducted during the month of February 2018. The operations were conducted throughout the city of Seal Beach.



Those who sold to the minor face criminal fines. In addition, ABC will take administrative action against the alcoholic beverage license of the business where alcohol was sold and/or furnished to a minor. That may include a fine, a suspension of the license, or the permanent revocation of the license. During these operations a minor decoy, under the direct supervision of a peace officer, entered 28 retail licensees in Seal Beach.



ABC is conducting the compliance checks statewide to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors. Statistics have shown that young people under the age of 21 have a higher rate of drunken driving fatalities than the general adult population.



Minor Decoy Operations have been conducted by local law enforcement throughout the state since the 1980s. When the program first began, the violation rate of retail establishments selling to minors was as high as 40 to 50 percent. When conducted on a routine basis, the rate has dropped in some cities to as low as 10 percent or even below. In 1994, the California Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the use of underage decoys is a valid tool of law enforcement to ensure that licensees are complying with the law.



Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) through the department’s Grant Assistance Program. ABC is a Department of the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency.

Crime Log Compiled by Christopher Alighire For the Sun



IN SEALâ€ˆBEACH



Saturday, January 27



Arrest—No time reported—Pacific Coast Highway—After a routine search, police arrested Danial Richon suspition of possession of a controlled substance,



Sunday, January 28



Arrest—No time reported— Pacific Coast Highway—After a routine stop, police arrested Victor Cyran on suspicion of possessing illegal paraphernalia.



Monday, January 29



Arrest—No time reported—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police were called to the scene and arrested Lisa Kong on suspicion of grand theft.



Arrest—3:38 p.m.— Pacific Coast Highway —Police were called to the scene and arrested Stephen Sepulveda on suspicion of inflicting and injury on a spouse or cohabitant.



Tuesday, January 30



Arrest—3:18 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard— Police arrested Brittany Bush on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting.



Shoplifting—3:18 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard— Police arrested arrested Jeremy Jones on suspicion of misdemeanor of shoplifting.



Sunday, February 4



Arrest—12:37 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Derek Eagen on suspicion of driving under the influence.



Arrest—1:34 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Jamie Belser on suspicion of driving under the influence.



Tuesday, February 5



Arrest—11:22 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Janell Linler on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.



Tuesday, February 6



Arrest—No time reported—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Louis Chigisola on suspicion of possessing illegal drug paraphernalia.



Wednesday, February 14



Arrest—1:22 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Leticia Castro on suspicion of driving under the influence.



Arrest—7:47 p.m.—Main Street—Police arrested Michael Haselbauer on suspicion of driving under the influcence.



Thursday, February 15



Arrest—No time reported—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested James Crawford on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.



Arrest—1:05 a.m.—13th Street—Police arrested Kristina Borgheseon suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.



IN Los Alamitos



Tuesday, February 5



Check Area – 6:59 a.m. – 4300 block of Katella Avenue— The caller reported a possible blood stain on the sidewalk and was concerned it might be a crime scene. Patrol checked the area. It was negative on a crime scene and appeared to be a spilled Slurpee on the sidewalk. Patrol checked the area in front and back of the building and did not locate anything suspicious.



Suspicious person – 7:32 a.m.—Reagan Street—An individual was reported sitting in front of the location and looked suspicious. The individual was wearing a red baseball cap and red and white shirt. The caller was concerned because the residence was for women only. Patrol contacted the individual, who was visiting a family member.