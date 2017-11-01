IN SEALâ€ˆBEACH



Thursday, October 12



Transient—7:26 a.m.—Balboa and Bolsa—The caller said a man with something tied around his head was rambling out loud about the police and war. The caller expressed fear for the children who would be walking by him on the way to school. At 7:28 a.m., the caller phoned police again to report that the man was leaving the area. A few details were blacked out in the log. By 7:37 a.m., police unit 107 had contacted the man and determined no further law enforcement services were required.



Transient—11:44 a.m.—Marine and Dolphin—The caller said a man on a bicycle, who the caller apparently described as a transient, was in the alley between Dolphin and Electric. The caller believed he was looking at doors to see if they were open. He was gone when police arrived.



Petty Theft—1:45 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported that a man stole an unknown amount of liquor from the store 20 minutes prior to the call to police. Log entry.



Property Recovered—3:15 p.m.—Almond Avenue—The caller reported seeing a man take a bicycle from a neighbor’s home within the 5 minutes prior to the call. When the suspect was caught, he dumped the bike. The suspect was last seen jumping into the ditch to the rear of Wisteria and Almond. Some details were blacked out in the log. By 3:36 p.m., Garden Grove Police had the suspect in custody. Police arrested Hernan Lopez Bautista on suspicion of petty theft.



911 Hang-Up—10 p.m.—Eighth Street—Dispatch speculated that a child was playing on the phone. When dispatch called back, the call went to voice mail. Dispatch received numerous calls to 911, all abandoned. Some details were blacked out in the log. By 10:13 p.m., dispatch was able to speak with the owner of the phone. A child kept taking the phone from an individual while she was asleep. The call was canceled before a unit was dispatched.



Friday, October 13



Suspicious Person or Circumstances—2:06 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller said cars were circling around him and he had an expensive bike. He said he was about to be robbed. Some details were blacked out in the log. At 2:09 p.m., the caller said two individuals got out of their cars and were circling around him. He kept saying cars were circling around him and had been parked around him for the last few hours. Police arrested Adrian Campos on suspicion of a controlled substance formerly classified as a restricted dangerous drug and suspicion of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.



Attempted Car Burglary—5:04 a.m.—Stanford Lane—The caller said a man was inside the caller’s car. He ran when the garage door opened. Police were unable to locate the suspect. A few details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Car Burglary—9:45 a.m.—Old Ranch Parkway—The caller said someone took a laptop and a bag from the caller’s car between 5 and 9 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12. Point of entry: a broken window. Some details, including the value of the stolen property, were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Transient—3:58 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller, relaying second-hand information from several customers, said a woman was standing next to the ATM, asking people for money. Police were unable to locate her.



Grand Theft—4:34 p.m.—Seal Beach—Someone stole the catalytic converter from the caller’s car between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Report taken.



Complaint—5:09 p.m.—Old Ranch Road and Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a man riding his bike and wearing very short shorts was exposing his genitals. Police were unable to locate him.



Counseling—6:43 p.m.—First Street—The caller was upset because a woman living at the location threatened to report the caller to the police over a laundry issue. Police unit interviewed the caller in the field and counseled both parties. No further law enforcement services were required.



Saturday, October 14



Suspicious Person—3:42 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller believed a woman pedestrian might be under the influence of drugs or alcohol because she kept walking in front of cars. Police were unable to locate her.



Municipal Code Complaint—5:40 a.m.—Fifth Street—The caller said two men were going door-to-door, selling unknown items. They asked the caller if the caller believed in second chances. They were gone when police arrived.



Check Area—9:06 p.m.—Electric Avenue—The caller reported 200 bicycle riders going northbound and southbound on Electric Avenue, leaning on cars and backing up traffic. By 9:18 p.m., the bicyclists had gone back to Long Beach. No further law enforcement services were required.



Sunday, October 15



Traffic Stop—7:12 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Second Street (in Long Beach)—Seal Beach Police unit 141 stopped a car in Long Beach. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested Alfonso Sandoval on suspicion of violating a court order.



Disturbance, Noise—3:08 p.m.—Cottonwood Lane—The caller complained about loud music being played by a resident who was working outside. The caller said they could not approach him because he becomes hostile. A few details were blacked out in the log.



Police unit 141 advised the man to reduce the noise.



Suspicious Occupied Car—6:22 p.m.—Eighth Street—The caller said a car kept circling the area. A few details were blacked out in the log.



The caller said the driver jumped out of the car wearing only underwear. He parked in front of the caller’s home. According to the caller, he pretended to be doing something under the car’s hood. The caller said he stuffed something in his underwear and was acting like he was seeking attention from residents at the location. He was gone when police arrived.



Disturbance, Juveniles—6:43 p.m.—Crystal Cove Way—The caller said eight neighborhood kids were playing basketball in the street. The caller said their ball kept hitting cars. By 6:54 p.m., they were wrapping up their game. Police unit 207 determined no further law enforcement services were required.



Suspicious Person—8:02 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police unit 206 contacted two individuals. Some details were blacked out in the log. According to the log, based on warrants, police arrested Bryan Viramontes on suspicion of kidnapping, violating a court order and unspecified cite-and-release property crimes.



Monday, October 16



Car Theft—8:03 a.m.—Catalina Avenue—Sometime between 1 a.m. and the time of the call to police, someone stole the caller’s car. Many details were blacked out in the log. The caller told dispatch that the keys may have been under the seat. No suspect information. Report taken.



Property for Destruction—10:49 a.m.—14th Street—A citizen turned in a BB gun for destruction. Report taken.



Welfare Check—12:49 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller heard an elderly woman yelling and moaning. The caller didn’t know what the problem was. Police unit 106 determined that the woman was stung by a stingray.



Medical Aid—1:28 p.m.—Main Street—The caller said an elderly man fell down in front of the location. He was conscious and breathing. A few details were blacked out in the log. Assisted.



Tuesday, October 17



Suspicious Occupied Car—12:28 p.m.—Bolsa Avenue—The caller said a car occupied by a woman was following students around while they are on the playground. The caller said she kept trying to get their attention and was waving at them. The caller had no further description for the driver. The car was described as a Prius.



Police were unable to locate the car or the suspect.



Disturbance—3:05 p.m.—Electric Avenue—The caller said a man was cursing and yelling that someone stole his bike. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 106 took a crime report for the petty theft of his bicycle. Police also arrested Alvin Theodore Francis Kaegebein on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance formerly classified as a restricted dangerous drug. He was released in the field.



Wednesday, October 18



Welfare Check—12:20 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Electric Avenue—The caller said a man was passed out at the bus stop. A second caller said he was on the east side of Electric Avenue, south of Pacific Coast Highway. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police determined he was taking a nap. No further law enforcement services were required.



Thursday, October 19



Petty Theft Report—2:18 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—According to the caller, on Sept. 4, someone stole two golf clubs. The value of the golf clubs and other details were blacked out in the log. Log entry.



Friday, October 20



Disturbance, Juveniles—4:42 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller reported juveniles skateboarding in the parking lot. The caller almost hit a couple of them.



He tried to advise them against skating in the parking lot, but they told him they don’t have a skate park to skate in and they weren’t going anywhere.



By 4:57 p.m., police unit 141 had advised them against skating in the park and the juveniles apparently said they would comply.



Saturday, October 21



Welfare Check—3:33 p.m.—Bradbury and Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported an 18- or 19-year-old man lying on the bus bench, possibly passed out. Police unit 106 contacted him. He wasn’t drunk, but he had been drinking. He was now waiting for the bus.



No further law enforcement services were required.



Sunday, October 22



Disturbance, Noise—2:24 p.m.—First Street—The caller complained about noise coming from the apartment below. An individual had been using a saw and hammer for the past few hours. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 107 advised the downstairs neighbor about the complaint and that individual apparently promised to stop making noise.



Monday, October 23



Petty Theft Report—6:37 a.m.—Stanford Lane—The caller reported the theft of a purse from the caller’s car between 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 22, and the time of the call to police. Point of entry: an unlocked car. No suspect information. The purse contained miscellaneous credit cards, a driver’s license and cash. The caller wanted to prosecute.



Report taken.