Sports Coach Lewd conduct case continues



The latest: A jury trial is currently scheduled to start Monday, Jan.11, 2018., in the case of a former Seal Beach youth sports coach who has been accused of abusing two children, according to the Orange County Superior Court website. The trial had been previously scheduled to start Sept. 21, but the date was changed following a trial readiness hearing on Thursday, Sept. 14.



Court dates are always subject to change. For example there will be a trial readiness hearing on Jan. 4, 2018, to determine if the case will go to trial as scheduled on Jan. 11, 2018.



According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Scott Durzo, who owned a youth sports camp business called the Total Sport Camp, was originally charged Friday, May 9, 2014, with nine felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under age 14.



Durzo has been charged with 20 counts involving two victims, identified in court records as John Doe and John Doe 2. According to the complaint filed with the Orange County Superior Court, 18 counts stem from incidents that allegedly occurred between May 1, 2005 and Oct. 3, 2006, involving John Doe.



The complaint also accused Durzo of two more counts of lewd conduct stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred between Jan. 13, 2003 and Jan. 12, 2005, involving John Doe 2, a child of 14 and 15 years of age. ”



In June 2014, Durzo was released on $250,000 bail. Electronic monitoring was not a condition of his release.

2011 Salon Meritage case sentencing set for Friday, Sept. 22, 2017



The latest: The man who was pled guilty in 2014 to the worst mass murder in Orange County history is scheduled to be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole on Friday, Sept. 22.



Orange County Superior Court Judge Thomas Goethals ruled Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 that prosecutors could not seek the death penalty against Scott Dekraai, who in on Oct. 12, 2011, murdered eight people and tried to murder a ninth at the Salon Meritage beauty shop in Seal Beach.



The judge’s decision was in response to alleged misconduct on the part of law enforcement and prosecutors. The so-called “informant scandal” prompted an Orange County Grand Jury Investigation which concluded the scandal was nothing more than a myth.



The murder victims in the shootings were Randy Lee Fannin, 62, of Murrieta, the salon owner; Victoria Ann Buzzo, 54, of Laguna Beach, a salon employee; Lucia Bernice Kondas, 64, of Huntington Beach, a salon client; Laura Lee Elody, 46, of Huntington Beach, salon employee and daughter of survivor Hattie Stretz; Christy Lynn Wilson, 46, of Lakewood, salon employee; Michelle Marie Fournier, 47, of Los Alamitos, a salon employee and ex-wife of Dekraai; Michele Daschbach Fast, 46, of Seal Beach, a salon employee and David Caouette, 63, of Seal Beach.



The sole survivor was Hattie Stretz, of Los Alamitos.

Seal Beach nursing home homicide case continues



The latest: A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in the case of an elderly man accused of murdering his wife in a Seal Beach nursing home.



Roy Charles Laird has been charged with one count of murder and with one enhancement of personally discharging a firearm, resulting in the 2010 death of his then 86-year-old wife. Laird was 88 at the time.



The “enhancement” means Laird could be sentenced to 50 years to life rather than 25 years to life, meaning that if he were convicted of murder, he would have to wait 50 years to be eligible for parole.



The shooting occurred on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2010 in the victim’s apartment in the Country Villa Healthcare Center just outside of Leisure World. The DA’s Office reported that the victim was in late-stage dementia.



According to press reports, Laird was released and placed in a nursing home.



According to the Orange County Superior Court Web site occourts.org, Laird is out on a conditional release.



No bail has been posted.

IN LEISURE WORLD



Friday, August 18



Petty Theft Report—4:11 p.m.—Del Monte Drive, Mutual Unknown—Sometime between 12:13 and 3 p.m., someone took a package from the caller’s porch that contained property belonging to someone the caller knew. A few details, including the contents of the package, were blacked out in the log.

IN SEAL BEACH



Friday, August 18



Patrol Check—7:54 a.m.—Lampson Avenue—Police unit 106 stopped a pedestrian. Many details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested Andrew Campbell on suspicion of a switchblade.



Disturbance—11:49 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a man was verbally abusive toward someone the caller knew. The man reportedly yelled and screamed. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police were unable to locate the man who allegedly caused a disturbance.



Traffic Hazard—4:38 p.m.—Rossmoor Center Way and Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported a large amount of nails and bolts between the no. 1 northbound lane and no. 1 southbound lane of Seal Beach Boulevard near the Rossmoor Center Way intersection. The caller said cars were still running over the debris. However, police were unable to locate any debris.



Suspicious Occupied Car—7:15 p.m.—Daffodil Circle—The caller said a man and woman who were unfamiliar to the caller had been sitting in a parked car for a couple of hours. Dispatch cancelled the call at 7:16 p.m., when the caller said that the suspicious couple had driven away.



Fraud—8:02 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—An individual walked into police headquarters to report that after she dropped her wallet, someone used her credit cards. Report taken.



Suspicious Car—9:22 p.m.—Ocean and Fourth Street—The caller said a pickup truck occupied by a man and a woman for a couple of hours. The caller said the man and woman got out of the car. They had a flashlight. The caller said the two individuals had walked away from the location. The caller still wanted police to check the car to make sure there was nothing suspicious. A few details were blacked out in the log. The man, the woman and the truck were gone when police arrived.



Traffic Stop—9:25 p.m.—Lampson Avenue and Seal Beach Boulevard—Police unit 207 stopped a pickup truck. A few details were blacked out in the log. Based on a warrant, police arrested Mason Low on suspicion of failing to obey a traffic sign or signal and driving with a suspended or revoked license.



Traffic Collision—10:35 p.m.—Rossmoor Center Way and Seal Beach Boulevard—More than one caller reported a traffic collision between two cars that resulted in one car being flipped over. Some details were blacked out in the log. A man was removed from one car with a compound fracture to a body part that was blacked out in the log. By 10:43 p.m., the Orange County Fire Authority was present. Police requested a flatbed truck to tow the cars. Police also requested sand to cover 150,200 yards of debris. Report taken.



Saturday, August 19



Suspicious Person or Circumstances—5:25 a.m.—Electric Avenue—The caller reported loud noises in the house. Some details were blacked out in the log. She heard chairs moving. She advised police that she had a gun, but she did not have it with her. She told police she would meet them at the door. Police checked her gate and garage. Everything was locked. Police checked the interior. Everything was OK. No further law enforcement services were required.



Welfare Check—7:45 a.m.—Ocean Avenue and First Street—The caller said a man with no shirt or shoes on him was lying unconscious but breathing on the east side of First Street. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police contacted the man and interviewed him in the field.



Suspicious Person—8 a.m.—Seal Way—The caller said a man looked in her window. She gave police information about the car that he apparently arrived in. Police were unable to locate the man or the car. Police determined he had not been prowling, as the man apparently urinated on the property.



Car Trouble—11:02 a.m.—405 Freeway and Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said his car ran out of gas in the far right lane on the northbound side of Seal Beach Boulevard. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police assisted the motorist.



Car Theft—4:16 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller reported the theft of their car during the past hour. Many details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Disturbance—8:03 p.m.—Main Street—The caller said a woman was standing in front of the business, screaming at passersby. Police unit 207 contacted the woman, who left. No further law enforcement services are required.



Disturbance, Party—8:44 p.m.—Seventh Street—The caller complained about a loud party with music coming from the alley behind the caller’s location. The caller did not know the exact address of the party. The caller did not want contact with the police. Police unit 207 contacted the individuals responsible for the noisy party and they apparently told police they would comply with the advice to quiet down.



Disturbance, Party—10:16 p.m.—Bolsa and Taper—The caller complained of a loud party and the smell of marijuana in the area. Police were unable to locate the source of the complaint.



Suspicious Person or Circumstances—10:36 p.m.—Lampson Avenue—The caller, relaying second- or third-hand information, said three men were looking into cars in the parking lot. Police unit 940 was already in the area and checked for the suspects. However, police were unable to locate them.



Disturbance, Party—10:40 p.m.—Taper Drive—The caller complained about a large party at the location. Police unit 207 arrived at about 10:56 p.m. At 10:58 p.m., no one answered the door. According to the log, as of 11 p.m., the partiers were refusing to come to the door. At 11:01 p.m., police made contact and issued a loud party notice. The partiers apparently agreed to comply with the police advice to discontinue making noise.



Shots Heard—11:34 p.m.—Catalina Avenue—The caller heard four to five shots approximately two minutes prior to calling the police. The caller heard the shots come from the direction of Avalon. As of 11:35 p.m., only one caller had reported hearing shots. Police were unable to locate the source of the sounds.



Sunday, August 20



Possible Drunk—12:43 a.m.—Tenth Street—The caller reported a man passed out on the stairwell at the location. The caller said she would be at a neighbor’s home until the stairwell was clear. The man was gone when police arrived. Police contacted the caller to let her know he was no longer on the stairwell.



Municipal Code Complaint—6:34 a.m.—Main Street—The caller said workers were using power washers and playing music at the location. The caller asked them to stop and, according to the caller, they refused. The caller stood by in the alley, waiting for the police. Police unit 107 contacted the work crew and the caller, advising all of them about the Seal Beach Municipal Code.



Transient—9:26 a.m.—Old Ranch Parkway—The caller said a transient woman and all her belongings were parked in front of the location, refusing to leave. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 141 contacted her and advised her to leave. She apparently told police she would comply.



Suspicious Circumstances—4:11 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a man in a car was following the caller’s car. A few details were blacked out in the log. The caller said he had been following her since she honked at him 10 minutes earlier. She did not see any weapons. The caller told dispatch she would be driving southbound toward police headquarters. Police advised her to pull into a location that was blacked out in the log. As of 4:19 p.m., the caller had lost observation of the man who had been following her. Police contacted the caller. Police were unable to locate the male motorist.



Welfare Check—4:41 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a woman in a wheelchair on the southbound side of PCH was trying to cross the street. Police unit 107 determined that a man was pushing her wheelchair and that the woman did not need law enforcement services.



Traffic Hazard—8:14 p.m.—Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a man in a wheelchair was in the middle of the street, blocking traffic. By the time police arrived, the man had already been helped. According to the log, “good Samaritans” moved him out of the roadway. No further law enforcement services were required.



Monday, August 21



Suspicious Person—5:16 a.m.—Elder and Oleander—The caller said a man with a skateboard, wearing all dark clothing, was walking back and forth, then walking eastbound. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police contacted the man and interviewed him in the field.



Attempted Car Burglary—8:11 a.m.—Electric Avenue—The caller said sometime between 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, and the time of the call to police, someone tampered with the lock on the caller’s car. Nothing was taken. Report taken.



Traffic Stop—9:15 a.m.—Bolsa Chica and Westminster—A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit M7 stopped a car. Based on a warrant, police arrested Danny Orozco on suspicion of driving on a suspended or revoked license.



Municipal Code Complaint—2:16 p.m.—College Park Drive—The caller said there were eight to 10 dogs in the park, even though there were signs posted that said no dogs allowed. Police unit 107 apparently contacted the owners of the dogs and advised them against violating the Seal Beach Municipal Code.



Car Burglary—4:07 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller, relaying second hand information, said a customer’s car had been burglarized. A few details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Suspicious Occupied Car—6:12 p.m.—Main Street—The caller said a man in a pickup truck parked in front of her business was watching women in the area. The caller said the man approached an employee of the caller’s at 3 p.m., and tried to get her to take water from him. The caller speculated he might possibly have been drinking beer. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested Kie Michael Williams on suspicion of public intoxication.



Hail By Citizen—6:22 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—A citizen hailed police unit S23 to report the petty theft of a hat. Police unit S23 contacted a suspect at 12th Street and Pacific Coast Highway. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested Luis Joel Ramirez on suspicion of shoplifting.