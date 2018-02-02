IN SEALâ€ˆBEACH

Wednesday, January 24

Petty Theft—Time not provided—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Hakeem Ali on suspicion of petty theft from a building.



Thursday, January 25

Burglary—Time not provided—Address not provided—Police and arrested Carmina Valle on suspicion of forced entry of a commercial building.



Sunday, January 28

Drugs—Time not provided.—Pacific Coast Highway—The police arrested Danial Rich on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, The suspect was apprehended and charged.



Monday, January 29

Drug Paraphernalia—3:35 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Victor Cyran on suspicion of possessing illegal drug paraphernalia.





Tuesday, January 30

Grand Theft—Time not provided—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Lisa Kong on suspicion of grand theft.



IN Los Alamitos

FRIDAY, JANUARY 12

Disturbance, Juveniles—1:23 a.m.—Reagan Street and Farquhar Avenue—The caller reported four boys of unspecified age being loud and standing near the corner by the stop sign. The caller believed they might damage the sign.

Arson—8:45 a.m.—Howard Avenue—The caller reported that when her husband left for work at approximately 7:30 a.m., he found a discarded Christmas tree that had been burned near the driveway.

The caller’s water hose had been pulled out near the driveway, indicating the suspects may have then put the fire out. The fire caused minor damage to the power pole and a nearby trashcan. The tree was last seen unburned the night before, around 10:30 p.m. Patrol checked for video surveillance and evidence. Southern California Edison was called out to assess damage to the power pole.



MONDAY, JANUARY 22

Suspicious Circumstances—8:30 p.m.—Regan Street—The caller reported that someone had just opened their garage door. The caller said there was no one else in the house. The caller closed the garage door, but only peeked inside and did not see anyone, nor any vehicles.