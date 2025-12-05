Youth Centers’ Christmas tree lot now open for business



By Brooklynn De Shazer

The Youth Center’s annual Christmas tree lot is returning to Ganahl Lumber, its home for more than 25 years. Since 1998, Ganahl Lumber has partnered with the Youth Center to help raise funds for kids. This event would not be possible without Ganahl Lumber’s generosity in lending their parking lot and the dedication of their amazing volunteers. Each year, families from across the community stroll through the rows of trees, pick out the perfect one together and support the local community at the same time.

The lot opened on November 29 and runs through December 17. The Christmas tree lot is nestled in the parking lot at Ganahl Lumber in Los Alamitos. Weekday hours run from noon to nine p.m. and weekends open earlier at nine a.m., giving families plenty of time to stop by this beautiful lot.

What makes this Christmas tree lot so special is its mission behind it. The profit from the lot goes directly to The Youth Center to support the numerous programs it runs for the youth. These programs serve hundreds of kids and teens and every tree sold ensures they have access to a community where they feel supported and encouraged to learn.

Visitors can explore a wide variety of Christmas trees. Options range from two-foot trees all the way up to 14-foot trees. Noble, Nordman, Douglas, and Grand firs can be found offering trees of all shapes, scents, and prices. Trees begin at $35, making them accessible to families with different needs or price ranges.

In addition to beautiful trees, families will find wreaths, garlands, tree stands and many other holiday essentials. Knowledgeable volunteers are always available to answer any questions or direct families to the best options for their holiday needs. Whether it is your first time or you have been coming for years, the volunteers are there to make the experience easier and more memorable.

“I really think the tree lot is a great thing and I love how students volunteer to support the youth. The volunteers are always so helpful,” said community member, Josh Davis.

Not only does the tree lot support the youth, but it also supports The Youth Center’s ongoing “Trees for Troops” program. Through this, The Youth Center provides free trees to active duty military, bringing some holiday spirit to those who serve. Community members are also invited to sponsor trees, making it possible for those who may be facing financial challenges to experience the joy of a real Christmas tree.

Purchasing a tree from The Youth Centers’ Christmas tree lot helps support local youth while also extending the support to military and families in the community. If you haven’t already, make sure to stop by the Ganahl Lumber in Los Alamitos and support a cause that makes a difference close to home.

“Our Christmas Tree Lot is more than a holiday tradition, it’s a lifeline for the community. For over 25 years, this project has helped us raise important funds for at-risk youth programs and scholarships that keep our doors open year-round. Every tree purchased supports a child, a family, and a brighter future,” said Lina Lumme, CEO of The Youth Center.