Youth Center thanks RCSD for helping local families

By Katie Arnoult

With focus on keeping kids active and electronic free, the Rossmoor Community Services District has partnered with The Youth Center this summer to provide opportunities for local children to grow and learn.

With this partnership, RCSD has made it possible for The Youth Center to have many different activities and classes at its camps and RASCALS after school program. RCSD has maintained an emphasis on educating local children on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and promoting healthy reading habits. In addition, RCSD focuses on keeping kids electronic-free and active outside.

This year, The Youth Center and RCSD were able to provide over $2,000 worth of scholarships to families, allowing for even more children than last year to attend The Youth Center’s summer camp, Camp SHARK (Science, Hands-On, Art, Recreation, and Knowledge). The Youth Center served 492 kids at Camp SHARK this summer.

“I’m so grateful for Camp SHARK because my child has a safe and fun place to go during the summer,” said one local parent named Susie. “I’m so grateful that they are able to go outside and enjoy all of the amenities that Camp SHARK offers.”

Additionally, The Youth Center has been given access to use Rossmoor Park to host Rossmoor Rascals (Rossmoor After School Club and Learning Services), an after-school program for grades 1-5.

RASCALS attendees are able to play outside, participate in crafts and games, read, and receive homework help, all within a safe and supervised environment.

Since 1986, RCSD has worked to provide cost-efficient and safe services for the community of Rossmoor, making the district a perfect partner for The Youth Center. On top of that, most Camp SHARK campers are from the Rossmoor area, and many camp volunteers are also from Rossmoor, giving the partnership an even greater impact on surrounding communities.

“I have learned so much from volunteering and am so grateful to have been able to volunteer so close to home,” a Camp SHARK volunteer named Danny said.

“I’m eternally grateful for this partnership with the Rossmoor Community Services District,” said Janae Roberts, Camp SHARK’s director. “Camp SHARK would not be able to have these enriching activities for kids without them.”

Without this partnership, The Youth Center’s summer this year would have been very different. The Youth Center thanks RCSD for their partnership and is grateful for its impact and support in the community.

To find out more about RCSD, visit www.rossmoor-csd.org.