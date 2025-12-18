Youth Center celebrates an award-winning 2025

By Reyna Rivera

You wouldn’t expect a small nonprofit tucked into a quiet Orange County community to capture national, then international, attention. And you might not imagine that children from more than 30 countries have walked through its doors, but they have – making The Youth Center a global hub for learning, leadership, and connection.

The Youth Center is proud to announce an extraordinary 2025 marked by major national awards, innovative new programs, and powerful community impact. This year, the organization was named Top Non-Profit by BusinessRate, Top Rated Nonprofit 2025 by GreatNonprofits, Top Workplace 2025 by Homebase, and celebrated being a Graduate and Winner of Octane’s Non-Profit Accelerator Program.

This level of recognition builds on a legacy of excellence that drew national attention nearly a decade ago. In 2016, The Youth Center’s Leadership Academy for high school students was recognized by President Barack Obama for its outstanding contribution to youth development. The acknowledgment sparked international interest, and in the years that followed, families, educators, and students from around the world sought to learn from the Center’s innovative programs. Today, the Center continues welcoming youth visiting from over 30 countries, enriching its community with global diversity and shared experiences.

As 2025 comes to a close, The Youth Center reflects with gratitude on a year defined by teamwork, generosity, and unwavering commitment. With a dedicated staff, over 500 volunteers, and supporters from near and far, the nonprofit strengthened its reputation as a high-performing, deeply trusted organization in the heart of Los Alamitos. This year, it continued providing free after-school care for students in grades 6–8, expanded its programming with new leadership and public speaking classes, welcomed children from more than 26 cities, and served 3,500 youth annually. The Board of Directors added three new members, while the Junior Board partnered with local elementary schools to launch Seeds of Service, inspiring young students to give back to their communities.

The Youth Center also shared an exciting look ahead: in 2026, it will launch Academy Adventures, a hands-on workshop series introducing elementary-age children to biology and medicine, sparking curiosity and opening pathways to future STEM opportunities.

Executive Director Lina Lumme, who celebrated her 20th anniversary of service this year, reflected on the Center’s continued growth and recognition.

“When The Youth Center was recognized by President Obama in 2016, the world took notice of the incredible young leaders growing right here in our community. Since then, our impact has expanded in ways we never could have imagined. This year’s awards are a testament to everyone who believes in our mission – our volunteers, families, board, and especially our kids. Together, we are creating a legacy of opportunity, kindness, and global connection.”

Board President Eric Frankenberg added: “The Youth Center’s success comes from the people who show up, day after day, to make sure every child has a safe place to learn, grow, and dream. We are honored to be recognized, but even more honored to serve. Our vision for 2026 is bold, and with our community’s support, we will continue reaching new heights.”

The Youth Center receives no federal funding and relies fully on public donations to continue its mission. As year-end giving approaches, the organization invites community members to come for a tour, meet the team, see the impact firsthand, and consider making a gift to this trusted nonprofit. In the heart of Los Alamitos, and with a reach spanning cities and countries worldwide, The Youth Center continues to show what’s possible when a community unites for its children. For more information, visit www.TheYouthCenter.org or call 562-493-4043.

Reyna Rivera is a Youth Center Intern