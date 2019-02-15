Youth baseball signals nearing of spring

Seal Beach PONY Baseball held its annual Opening Day Ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 9, at McGaugh Elementary.

After some early morning rain, it was sunshine and blue skies for the over 250 players and their families who gathered at the field to celebrate the start of the new season. SB PONY President Jay Hunter welcomed players back to the diamond and MC and team parent coordinator Summer Russell introduced all 24 teams.

The McGaugh choir, led by Mr. von Kolen, opened the ceremonies with the National Anthem, and the 2018 Mustang All Stars, the most winning Mustang team in Seal Beach PONY history, presented their Central Region Section Champion banner.

The ceremonial ball was presented by SBPD Officer Jorge Muniz. The first pitch was thrown by Ben Aragon and caught by John DeRuyter. It was cheers all around as the 2019 season was officially underway. Over the course of the day, 22 teams took to the fields to enjoy America’s favorite pasttime.

Snack Shack coordinators Heather Mundy and Natalie Binder along with teen volunteers kept the crowds happy slinging slush puppies while the Lions Club grilled up the leagues’ famous Anchor Dogs and Beach Burgers.