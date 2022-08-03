Young adults learn how to handle real-world challenges

Young adults learned how to handle real-world challenges for life beyond high school at this year’s Leadership Academy recently held at the Youth Center in Los Alamitos.

Exclusive workshops refined each year include the hottest topics recommended by teens embarking on greater adult independence that they will encounter beyond high school. “What a great program The Youth Center provides for our young adults. This was my first year working with students as one of the Leadership Academy instructors. I loved sharing networking and entrepreneurship skills, providing tools they can utilize in life, and sharing my professional experience,” said Joe Mendoza, RCSD General Manager.

The 5-day curriculum included workshops on basic financial skills, living successfully on your own, auto maintenance and insurance, goal setting and leadership skills, cooking and home skills, business basics, organization skills, mindfulness, healthy lifestyle, creating a resume, interview skills, and more. The Youth Employment Services (Y.E.S.) of Orange County presented employability information to the graduates, and they were able to sign up for their services. Rossmoor Community Service District partnered this year with the Youth Center to serve even more local youth during the summer.

“This year, we had an amazing group of youth who were hungry to learn everything about life,” Youth Center Executive Director Lina Lumme said. “I want to thank our speakers for sharing their wisdom with our students and helping them with all the tools they need to be successful adults. From budgeting to setting your goals, cooking and interview skills, students had an opportunity to learn important things about living successfully on your own.”

Each graduate took away a certificate of completion, written goals, and a letter of recommendation, resume, a professional photo, and peer-to-peer friendships. Each workshop was taught by highly qualified members from the Orange County community.

“We’re teaching kids how to be successful in life,” continued Lumme. “We’re teaching them how to fish so they’ll eat for a lifetime by giving them the skills they’ll need to succeed in their young adult lives.” Lumme especially wanted to express her gratitude to all the politicians and representatives that were in attendance and/or forwarded certificates or letters to the graduates.

Politicians or representatives in attendance or represented at the Leadership Academy graduation and who presented certificates or letters to graduates from their offices include:

Special thank you from all the students to Assembly Member Sharon Quirk-Silva (District 65), Senator Diane Feinstein, and Congressman Alan Lowenthal (47th Congressional District) for providing recognition and certificates.

“I feel like what I learned at the Leadership Academy will help me become a successful adult and to reach my full potential,” shared Cassy L, one of the graduates. “I highly recommend the Academy to other youths, so they too can be prepared for life beyond high school and face their future with confidence.”

For more information about Leadership Academy, please visit TheYouthCenter.org.

Download QR