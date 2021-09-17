Woman’s Club, animal shelter, raise big bucks at crafts faire

There is no way to know precisely how many people came to the Seal Beach Arts & Crafts Faire last week.

The crowds appeared sizeable to the naked eye during the weekend event.

People explored booths selling such things as artworks crafted from Seal Beach Pier wood by Old Town’s Gino Nardo, who retired from the Main Street Post Office in 2020, soaps, paintings, and jewelry.

Some visitors wore masks, others did not.

District One Councilman/Mayor Joe Kalmick said it was a pretty good crowd when he spoke briefly during the opening hours of the faire on Saturday, Sept. 11. “People are willing to spend money now,” he said.

Meanwhile, two local charities—the Seal Beach Animal Care Center and the Seal Beach Woman’s Club—both reported successful fundraising efforts.

The Animal Care Center, for example, reported raising $8,938 (which included a large donation from an anonymous contributor) at their bake sale and the Seal Beach Woman’s Club raised $2,500 at their plant sale booth, according to both Nancey Kredell and Lois Miller.

“All monies collected will be combined with other Club fund raiser funds and distributed to local charities, schools and groups,” Miller wrote in a Sept. 13 email.

According to Kredell, the charities served by the Woman’s Club plant sale included the Precious Life Shelter, scholarships for the nursing program at Golden West College, and the horticulture program at Long Beach City College, McGaugh Elementary, and the Seal Beach Animal Care Center.

“It’s mostly for young people,” Kredell said.

Kredell said they sold all the plants. She said many plants were supplied by H & H Nursery in Lakewood, as well as by club members.

Kredell said the Woman’s Club raised $1,600 by 2 p.m., on the first day. (So the rest of the total $2,500 was raised on Sunday, Sept. 12.)

Kredell said the plant sale was the first chance for members of the Woman’s Club to get together in about two years.

