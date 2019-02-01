What’s New at 2nd and PCH In Long Beach?

A dining, retail, financial and fitness project is taking shape

If you have been wondering what’s new at the huge development going up at 2nd & PCH In Long Beach, here’s the latest: Barret Bradley of CenterCal Property Inc. told me the Southland’s newest shopping center is opening in October and will include a variety of commercial establishments. New tenants include Whole Foods Market, Sephora, Free People, Ola Mexican Kitchen, Tocaya Modern Mexican, Linne’s Boutique and Chase Bank. More are being announced soon.

The contemporary 220,000-square-foot dining, retail, financial and fitness destination, which is viewed by more than 100,000 cars daily, will have WiFi, fountains, indoor and outdoor dining in a casual setting overlooking beautiful Alamitos Bay and Long Beach Marina, where more than1,600 boats are docked.

“It’s a really exciting development. Can’t wait for it to open,” said Dr. Steve Sollitt, a Long Beach dentist, who lives nearby. “It will be fun strolling through the well-designed courtyard and different levels.”

“This is a such a welcome addition to Long Beach,” said Bud Wescott, another longtime nearby resident, who has walked by 2nd & PCH for many years. “It really beautifies the area and will be really popular–a gathering spot for the whole community. Tourists will flock here, too. It’s a real eye-catcher!”

To learn more, log on to http://www.2ndandpch.com.