‘Walk on Water’ helps special needs people surf

More than 190 children and adults with special needs recently learned to take “A Walk on Water” at Huntington City Beach, thanks to local surfers, including former U.S. Open of Surfing Champion Courtney Conlogue.

“This is one of the favorite things I do to give back to all those who helped and encouraged me to become a professional surfer,” said the popular 30-year-old, an event ambassador who rides waves around the world. Her father started teaching her surfing at Huntington when she was 4.

“Nothing makes me happier than seeing the excitement in these new surfers, whose lives are changed through Surf Therapy,” Conlogue said.

“The ocean’s transformative properties empower our participants, who enjoy a much-deserved day of laughter, love and acceptance alongside their family,” said Lisa McGuire, senior event producer. “It was fun seeing the participants so stoked. By creating positive, uplifting, and empowering experiences, they are rewriting the expectation of what therapy can be.”

Since launching in 2012, A Walk On Water (AWOW) has served thousands of children and their families through transformative Surf Therapy. Over 60 local athletes helped make dreams come true.

Surf Therapy is the act of guided surf instruction provided by highly-trained Surf Instructors, in concert with a carefully constructed and supportive team of volunteers and staff. Surf Therapy is the core offering of AWOW and the driving force of their efforts. Some of their other offerings include: yoga, massage therapy, art therapy, music therapy, food and drink, and many different variations of sport and play on the beach.

The volunteers form meaningful relationships and often lifelong bonds which help develop confidence necessary for each person to succeed not only in the highly difficult skill of surfing; but more importantly, in navigating the waters of life.

Other partners in the venture were Paul Mitchell, Baja Sharkeez, Sessions West Coast Deli, Banzai Bowls, Northside Cafe, Peets Coffee, Athletic Brewing and Romine Chiropractic and Katin Surf Shop.

You can learn more on future events at: https://awalkonwater.org or call: 1-424-334-1773.