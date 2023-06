The Los Alamitos Youth Baseball Pinto Division Red Sox went 17-0 this season and won the championship when they beat the Padres 12-6 in the final game of the regular season. The players included – Aksel Attwood, Brody Decannis, Jackson Foreman, Nathan Glatman, Logan Hernandez, Laith Husami, Carter Smith, Albie Snow-Escobar, Aiden Taylor, and Luca Tricano.