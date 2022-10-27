Tickets on sale for RWC Holiday Home tour

Tickets are on sale now for the Rossmoor Woman’s Club’s Holiday Home Tour, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 4.

The club has been organizing this major community fundraiser annually for more than 30 years but had to take a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All net proceeds go to fund college scholarships for Los Alamitos High School students and to support local charities; including We Care, The Youth Center, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Precious Life Shelter, St. Isidore Community Center, Fix Long Beach, the Long Beach City College Viking Vault for needy students, Bethune Transitional Center for homeless school children and more.

This year, the tour showcases five recently remodeled homes, ranging from a grand, 6,000-square-foot, two-story in Rossmoor to a compact, 1,900-square-foot rancher in the Highlands. Most will be decorated for the holiday season.

Ticketholders are also invited to a tearoom in the garden behind Flags with a Flair at the Arbor Village restaurant and shopping complex, 10651 Los Alamitos Blvd. This will feature complimentary cookies and coffee in addition to a raffle with a number of prize baskets. Parking will be available in the Southland Credit Union and Fairfield by Marriott Hotel lots.

Tickets include addresses of all the homes and a map, and they must be shown at each house to gain entry. They may be purchased in advance for $25 from any club member or at one of the businesses listed below. They also may be purchased for $26 online at rossmoorwomansclub.com. Tickets will also be for sale the day of the tour at the tearoom. (Note: tickets purchased online must be picked up the day of the tour at the tearoom; they will not be mailed.)

Merchants selling tickets are:

Antica Olive Oil, Vinegars and Spices, 11110 Los Alamitos Blvd., Los Alamitos

Brita’s Old Town Gardens, 225 Main St. A, Seal Beach

Cinnamon Stik, 10641 Los Alamitos Blvd, Los Alamitos

Green Street Interiors, 10660 Los Alamitos Blvd., Los Alamitos

McNally Electric & Lighting, 10792 Los Alamitos Blvd., Los Alamitos

Prep Kitchen Essentials, The Shops at Rossmoor, 12207 Seal Beach Blvd., Seal Beach

The Rossmoor Woman’s Club is a non-profit social and philanthropic organization affiliated with the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Although it was founded in Rossmoor in 1958, members don’t have to live in Rossmoor. All are welcome!

