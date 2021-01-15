Three LAHS seniors receive national honors

Santiago Lopez has been named a 2021 YoungArts Award winner. He has played tenor saxophone for four years in the Los Alamitos High Jazz Band. The award from the National YoungArts Foundation honors the most accomplished young visual, literary, and performing artists from across the country. Award winners are chosen for a high caliber of artistic achievement by an esteemed discipline-specific panels of artists through a rigorous blind adjudication process.

Andy Fong has been awarded a four-year scholarship to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) through the QuestBridge National College Match program. Fong was one of 1,464 high-achieving QuestBridge finalists to receive a scholarship to 42 of the nation’s top colleges and universities this year.

Feben Worku has been selected as a semi-finalist for the Coca-Cola Scholars Program. She is one of 1,500 students out of over 99,000 applicants to be so honored. The Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship is an achievement-based scholarship awarded to graduating seniors. Students are recognized for their capacity to lead and serve, as well as their commitment to making a significant impact on their schools and communities. In addition to being an outstanding student, Worku is a valuable member of the LAHS Varsity Soccer team and ASB.