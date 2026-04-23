Tea with a Yacht Club Twist raises funds for nursing scholarship

By Peggy Chmeil

The Sea Belles kicked off their first fundraiser of 2026 with style at their Tea Luncheon on Wednesday, March 11, at the Seal Beach Yacht Club. What began as a simple tea quickly blossomed into a lively afternoon filled with elegance, laughter, and just enough sparkle to remind everyone they were, in fact, at a yacht club.

Hostesses brought their beloved china, transforming 12 tables into beautifully curated displays that guests happily wandered between, admiring every teacup, saucer, and centerpiece. The room felt like a floating garden party—only with better views and, of course Champagne.

The theme, “Tea with a Yacht Club Twist,” proved perfectly fitting. Guests sipped tea, toasted with Champagne, and enjoyed the kind of cheerful buzz that only happens when community, creativity, and a good cause come together.

In addition to the tea service, guests eagerly shopped the raffle baskets, which alone brought in $1,710. Combined with event proceeds, the Sea Belles proudly raised a grand total over $3,600 in support of the Golden West College Nursing Scholarship—helping future nurses set sail toward their educational goals.