Surf City Winter Wonderland debuts at HB Pier

Under bright, sunny skies, just yards from the sparkling blue Pacific Ocean, were shouts of glee, laughter and “oops,” from skaters of all ages, who were enthusiastically circling the ice at the new Surf City Winter Wonderland (open daily through Jan. 2, 2022) at the Huntington Beach Pier.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind, memorable experience that we hope will become an annual event,” said Ashley Wysocki, Huntington Beach’s Deputy Director of Community & Library Services. “Where else can you skate and surf at the same location?”

The exciting skating venue was made possible by the city, Visit HB, the Anaheim Ducks and renown Professional Skating Stars Scott & Azumi Williams’ Ice America Company that creates ice rinks all over, including 20 in California. Skating sessions at the rink last 1-1/2 hours.

At a recent preview were Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr, Mayor Pro-Tem Barbara Delgleize, Council person Natalie Moser, 72nd Assembly District Representative Janet Nguyen and city department officials.

“This is a family-friendly, perfect event to have here in Surf City,” said Mayor Carr, before she skated on the ice & gazed out at surfers on the ocean.

“It’s great having something like this which allows our children the opportunity to enjoy the wonders of Winter here at the beach,” said 72nd Assembly District Representative Janet Nguyen, as she smiled with glee, while skating with her two sons.

Huntington Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Jennifer Carey said, “This ice rink is a fantastic addition to our Downtown Area. It’s a festive, healthy event which provides joy to our residents and visitors that they’ll always remember. The activation of Pier Plaza and promotion of friendly programming provide fun, safe activities for everyone this holiday season.”

“We’re very excited to see the city’s new use of Pier Plaza. We plan on taking a spin or two around the rink ourselves,” said Surf City Store co-owner Tina Viray. “What better way to enjoy a beautiful day in Huntington Beach.”

For more information, visit at: huntingtonbeachca.gov.

