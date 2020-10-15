Sunset Beach’s Free Online Harvestival on Halloween

Sunset Beach’s 9th Annual Harvestival will take place online this Halloween, Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30pm. Tune into http://www.ccoth.com to see a Live Streaming of Harvestival at Calvary Chapel of the Harbour in Sunset Beach.

“It’s so exciting that we have been reaching out to this community for nine years with our popular annual Harvestival but now we have the opportunity for anybody, anywhere to watch it ‘Live’ via Facebook and YouTube,” said Senior Pastor Joe Pedick. “Since a lot of people will be staying home this October 31st, we wanted to bless people with family-friendly fun for all ages.”

Church Administrator Brenda Garcia, an Actress in Harvestival, said the Live Stream production includes an entertaining puppet show, exciting magic tricks, fun do-at-home experiments, a time-travel Bible adventure skit as well as cool songs and dances.

“Kids can also enter our Carved Pumpkin and Costume Contests by emailing pictures to info@ccoth.com by October 22nd,” she said. “Winners will be announced live on Oct 31, during the broadcast. It’s a great way for families to have fun this Halloween without leaving the safety of their home.”

“The whole family will have a blast with this,” predicted veteran Actor William Anselmo. “All ages will enjoy this original show.”

Royce Austin , 4, of Sunset Beach said he loves playing a red dragon in the production. “Be sure to see the puppet show. It’s my favorite part,” he said.

For further information, visit ccoth.com/events or call 562-592-1800.