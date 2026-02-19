Sunset Beach J. King Neptune’s raises $500 for Seal Beach Animal Care Center

While Super Bowl fans recently ate and watched the football game at Sunset Beach’s J. King Neptune’s, the popular restaurant and bar on PCH also raised $500 for the Seal Beach Animal Care Center.

The money raised is being used to support treatment for cats and dogs that come into the center with unique issues requiring extra support, according to Cathy Winans, a volunteer from the Seal Beach Animal Care Center.

She said: “As we celebrate 40 years of rescue work at our no-kill shelter, we’re so grateful for local businesses who support our mission of rescuing and caring for homeless pets until the find their forever family.”

Williams said that the local care center was one of Orange County’s first no-kill animal shelters.

“We care for more than 400 animals each year with a staff of 18 caregivers and 150 volunteers who further our efforts—and we’re 100% privately funded,” she said.

Kevin Paulson, president of the Sunset Beach Community Association, was on hand at the event and said:

“This is one example of how The Juan Alvarez family and their restaurant, J. King Neptune’s cares for their community. We’re a tight-knit community where everyone pitches in to support local needs and causes.”

For more information about Seal Beach Animal Care Center, visit sbacc.org or call (562) 430-4993.

J. King Neptune’s is located at 17115 Pacific Coast Highway, Sunset Beach.