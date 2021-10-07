Sunset Beach Food Drive for youth shelter returns

Sunset Beach’s Second Annual Food Drive returns to benefit the Waymaker’s Youth Shelter in Huntington Beach’s Central Park East.

During the first food drive, more than 1,000 pounds of canned food & dry goods were donated by local individuals and businesses, according to Kevin Paulson, President of the Sunset Beach Community Association. “My daughter had the idea to do it because she had a friend who was benefiting from the shelter,” said the retired fire captain. “I don’t know what it feels like to not know where my next meal is coming from or where I’m going to sleep. No child should have to experience these feelings. Our donations will help feed these children.”

“Many of us can donate the food we hoarded after the pandemic broke out last year,” he said.

Donation boxes are located at Surf Liquor, 16951 Pacific Coast Highway (near 9th Street), Harry’s Grill, 16685 Pacific Coast Highway, and Calvary Chapel of the Harbour, 16450 Pacific Coast Highway, #100 at Peter’s Landing.

Local Resident Marc Hammad is matching all donations. “I’m glad to have the opportunity to do this food drive and bless as many people as I can,” said the 25-year owner of Surf Liquor. “It puts a smile on my face to know where the food is going and who benefits from it.”

Senior Pastor Joe Pedick of Calvary Chapel of the Harbour, said he’s encouraging his congregation and the entire community to get involved because it benefits the people that are most in need.

You can learn more about the Sunset Beach Community Association at sunsetbeachca.org and Waymaker’s Youth Shelter at waymakersoc.org.

