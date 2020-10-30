Sunset Beach Artist’s New Book on Queen Mary & Southern California Coast

“Very nice artwork of my favorite ship,” stated longtime Queen Mary Commodore Everette Hoard about local artist Bill Anderson’s new book, which features scenes from over 55 years of capturing regional beauty.

“The Queen Mary truly is the signature location in Long Beach and Bill’s renderings are spectacular,” said Long Beach residents, Bud & Sally Wescott. “One he painted as the ship arrived on Dec. 9, 1967, the very day his son, Craig, was born.”

The Anderson Art Gallery owner’s book, “The Queen Mary to The Glass Church,” inspired him to paint the area, when he moved from Minnesota to Long Beach in 1963, to become art teacher at Franklin Junior High.

“I was fascinated with the beautiful coast, especially Villa Riviera, the Port of Long Beach, Ports O’ Call & Wayfarer’s Chapel (The Glass Church) in Rancho Palos Verdes,” recalled the artist, whose work is now in galleries around the world. “Then the Queen Mary came to Long Beach and I was in awe as it arrived and have tried to record its style & significance as an icon ever since.”

“The Glass Church, designed by Lloyd Wright, also is special in many ways. The uniquely beautiful architectural masterpiece was where my daughter was married and my wife’s memorial service held.”

The 157-page publication, which also features watercolor, black-and-white, pastels, abstracts, linoleum block prints, oil, pencil and ink drawings, shows a variety of area beaches, local fishing boats & fishermen, the Point Fermin & Vicente Lighthouses and much more.

“Anderson’s paintings really hit home with me because, as a kid growing up, my family often traveled to areas from Long Beach to Palos Verdes,” said Patrick Brenden, a Huntington Beach City Councilman. “Bill’s work brings me back to childhood moments and many happy memories of special time with my family. This personal connection makes the book very special on a personal level.”

You can see the book at Anderson Art Gallery (next to Captain Jack’s Restaurant) in Sunset Beach on Friday and Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1pm to 6pm. His email is: aagcollection@aol.com & phone is 714-272-1400.