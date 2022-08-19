Status of Surfside’s fire damaged restaurant Taco Surf

Have you noticed that Surfside’s Taco Surf has been out of business since April 2022 after a fire? “We’re in the process of rebuilding, the fire destroyed the entire inside of the restaurant,” said owner Lisa Rodden. “We’re hoping to be open by next summer. The support of the community has been great and the city has been working with us. We’re planning on submitting plans to the city this week & are are looking forward to an amazing new space & place.”

“We can’t wait for them to open because our family loves their food,” said Kevin Paulson, president of the Sunset Beach Community Association.

Association Vice President Dawn McCormack said, “Taco Surf is our favorite restaurant in town!!! We can’t wait for it to be back so we can resume walking over and enjoying their famous fish tacos and all the other fabulous foods we enjoy there. Plus their margaritas are also the best! So glad to see they will be back.”

Sunset Beach Keller Williams Realtor Cheryl Coleman said, “It’s a fun place to listen to live music while eating really good and affordable Mexican food.”

Sunset Beach Resident and former Sandcastle Restaurant co-owner Elaine Bakker said, “Did you know that it was Noel’s Seafood before Taco Surf? They were famous for their fried pineapple chunks. You could get these as a side dish. The food was superb.”

Stay tuned to http://www.tacosurf.com . They have other locations that are open in Seal Beach and Los Alamitos as well.

