State OKs addition to 220 Main

The California Coastal Commission on Wednesday, Nov. 5, approved 919 sq. ft. addition to 220 Main St. That’s the building currently occupied by the Purple Galore and More store on Main Street.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless an item is pulled for further discussion. This item was not pulled.

According to the unsigned staff report, the applicant proposed building a 919 sq. ft. addition to the curent 15-ft high, 982 sq. ft. building. The property currently has four parking spaces in the back.

After the project is finished, the building will be 1,901 square feet and have two on-site parking spaces.

“The proposed development does not result in more than 50% demolition/alteration of the existing exterior walls, roof or foundation,” the report said.

“However, the addition to the existing building will be well over 50% (90% increase in square footage),” the report said.

According to the report, two of the four existing parking spaces are actually permitted.

“Main Street is an area that provides for a pedestrian-oriented mix of offices and buildings, surrounded by an area of mixed housing types and institutions. It also serves as a primary location for the public to access the coast since the Seal Beach Pier and the beach are located at the end of Main Street. The immediate project vicinity consequently experiences high vehicular volumes during the summer months. A lack of public parking discourages visitors from coming to the beach and taking part in other visitor-serving activities in the Coastal Zone. All development must, as a consequence, provide adequate onsite parking to minimize adverse impacts on public access,” the staff report said.

According to the report, Coastal Commission staff and the applicant discussed ways to reduce the needed off-street parking for the remodel.

“In response to those discussions, the applicant has proposed to provide four (4) bike racks onsite that will serve sixteen (16) bicycles. In addition, staff recommends the applicant implement a Transportation Demand Management Program (TDMP), in which transit passes would be offered to 100% of the employees of the commercial retail use at a 100% cost reimbursement rate. There are two bus lines within walking distance of the project site,” the staff report said.

Coastal Commission staff recommended approving the project, with conditions.