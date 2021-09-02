St. Anne’s youth Faith Formation classes now enrolling

St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Seal Beach announced that enrollment is currently underway for its Faith Formation program for students in pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade. They say this engaging program is part of its continuing partnership with local families.

According to St. Anne’s Youth Ministry, the Pre-K through 8th grade group is intended to support parents in their role as primary educators of their children in planting the seeds of faith, while engaging students in an exciting and fun-filled environment. It includes integration of values, liturgy, prayer, and service to others in the community. Classes are held for an hour weekly during the school year. The Middle School youth group (grades 6 – 8) focuses on practical and real-world topics to help students successfully navigate the challenges they face today.

Annual highlights of the elementary school program include a Knights of Columbus Pine Derby and Free-Throw Tournament, a Chili Cook-Off, and the Christmas Eve Children’s Choir!

The announcement says that high school teens seeking the company of like-minded young Catholics, and a way to strengthen and foster their relationship with God, are encouraged to join the Youth Ministry. “We are not made to do it on our own,” said Rhea Garalde,“ Youth Ministry Director,“ we need community in the faith to help us persevere.” Teens are invited to come to Youth Nights on Wednesdays to meet other teens, and to play games and pray together to build fellowship.

St. Anne’s also offers elementary school Sacramental Preparation classes, with music and arts, and other activities. There is also a High School Confirmation program for teens looking to be confirmed in the Catholic faith.

For further information on PreK through 8th grade Faith Formation programs, please check in with Amy Papageorges at dre@stannnesealbeach.org, and for 9th grade through12th grade, contact Rhea Garalde at ym@stannesealbeach.org. Or call the church office at 562-431-0721.

