Soldiers take top prize in LARC Halloween Contest

Connor McGill of Los Alamitos won the grand prize at the 2025 Los Alamitos Race Course Halloween Costume Contest while paying tribute to his family roots of serving the country in the military. McGill and his service dog Ryder both dressed up as World War II soldiers with Ryder piloting a WWII tank that McGill built from scratch, according to a Los Al Race Course press release.

“I made (the tank) out of PVC, wood and steel pieces,” McGill said. “I used screws, I used bolts and a drill and jigsaw to cut the pieces. It took me about 6 to 7 hours to build the full tank. My father served in Fort Polk, Louisiana and my great grandfather served in World War II. He was a staff sergeant in the Air Force in the Western Front.”

McGill’s dog, Ryder, is a four-year-old and is a service dog who has earned various certificates. McGill’s other dog is named Mandy and is in therapy works with various accolades to her name as a service dog. As the winner of the 16 and up division, McGill won $200 plus an additional $500 for winning the overall grand prize. McGill won the grand prize on his third visit as a participant in the Los Alamitos Costume Contest.

“Last year, I dressed Ryder as a parrot and Mandy as a buffalo.” McGill added. “I’m going to put my winnings in investment accounts. I’m not going to spend any of it right now. I’m going to use it to take care of my student tuition.”

McGill is working on his Bachelor of Science degree and with his love for animals he is considering studying veterinarian medicine.

Held on Saturday, October 19, the Los Alamitos Halloween Costume Contest featured seven different age divisions. Each divisional winner advanced to the grand finale. In addition to Connor McGill winning the 16 & up division, other winners included Maximo Sanchez as a Boiled Crab in the 2-year-old division; Noah Gutierrez as an Ice Cream Truck in the 3-4 year old division; Ivan Mota as Pinata in the 5-6 year old division; Noah Salazar as Captain Crunch in the 7-8 division; Matthew Gutierrez as Ghost Rider in the 9-11 division; Phoenix Nopales as Flopper Fish in an Aquarium in the 12-15 division.

Held in conjunction with the live racing program at Los Alamitos Race Course, the Costume Contest is one of the biggest in terms of attendance in North Orange County. Total attendance was estimated to be around 2,500. Proceeds from the event will benefit The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Anaheim & Cypress.

Photos and videos of the event can be seen on the track’s social media pages on Twitter and Instagram @losalracing. For more information call 714-820-2690.