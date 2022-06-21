Smart lockers to be installed on the local beach in proposed pilot program

A company called Brevvie LLC plans to put smart lockers next to Seal Beach Lifeguard Headquarters and rent them to visitors. A date for the start of the project has not yet been announced.

On Monday, June 13, the Seal Beach City Council approved an agreement with Brevvie to allow the company to do just that, so staff can create a pilot program to evaluate the lockers and their potential revenue.

According to the head of the Marine Safety Department, the city would have no start up or operating costs. The city would get 24% of the rental fees, according to the staff report.

This was a Consent Calendar item. The Consent Calendar was approved collectively, without discussion. The calendar was approved unanimously.

“Brevvie LLC (“Brevvie”) provided a proposal to staff to place a ‘smart rental locker’ next to Lifeguard Headquarters,” wrote Marine Safety Chief Joe Bailey in his staff report on the proposal.

“These smart lockers allow users to rent beach equipment such as body boards, surf boards, umbrellas, chairs, beach games, and coolers. The system is set up to be fully automated and will be serviced by Brevvie,” Bailey wrote.

“If approved, staff will establish a pilot program that will permit staff to evaluate the smart lockers and any revenue associated with this business. Under the proposal, the City will receive 24% of rental fees, which will be deposited in the Tidelands Fund,” Bailey wrote.

“Brevvie provided a presentation to staff, detailing how smart lockers work in a variety of locations including a venture in the City of Huntington Beach,” Bailey wrote.

“The lockers were originally created for use in large apartment complexes and Brevvie is now looking for other suitable locations. The City [of Seal Beach] does not currently offer beach equipment rentals,” Bailey wrote.

“It is the opinion of staff that the Brevvie system would be appropriate for the proposed Seal Beach location since it does not require City staff to manage the equipment, does not create liability issues for the City, and would provide a service option to residents and visitors,” Bailey wrote.

“Staff has performed extensive research but has not found any comparable products that can provide this type of service. In addition, Brevvie has intellectual patents pending on their equipment, making them appropriate for “sole source” status,” Bailey wrote.

“If the pilot program is successful, and prior to making any long-term agreement, staff will provide further review of the marketplace to determine whether there are other companies that provide a similar service, and if so, how they compare to Brevvie,” Bailey wrote.

