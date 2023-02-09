Six-time League Champions

The Los Alamitos High School girls soccer team clinched the Sunset Surf League title last week. This is the 6th year in a row the Lady Griffins have been named League Champions. The win over Edison on Feb. 1 at home to finish out the season solidified their top spot. It was also a special victory for the 12 graduating players, Alexa Weber, Paytyn Okey, Bailey Nadell, Kayla Kanaly, Chase Koepke, Kaylee Noble, Katie Piburn, Ellie DeNinno, Lailah Downs, Alexis Norberg, Sanaa Guyness and Delilah Kishek, who were honored on Senior Night. The Lady Griffins finished league 4-1-1 and 15-6-5 overall.