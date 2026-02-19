Severe blood shortage – SB Knights to the rescue

The American Red Cross has announced a severe blood shortage as requests from hospitals exceed the available supply, and Seal Beach Knights of Columbus members are rising to the occasion.

The Knights at Father Bob Vidal Council No. 9594 in conjunction with Orange County Chapter of the American Red Cross will host its first Blood Drive of the year Thursday, Feb. 26, at St. Anne’s Parish Hall, 340 10th Street, Seal Beach, from 1-7 p.m. Plenty of free parking on site.

Schedule your lifesaving appointment online at RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code: StAnn Promo.

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/rapidpass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

Donors also receive a mini-health screening that can detect other possible health issues. As a donor you will also receive a free gift card to your choice of merchant. See rcBlood.org/heart.

One donation can save up to three lives, says the World Health Organization. When you roll up your sleeve and sit down in that chair you will know you’re making a substantial difference in someone’s life. Understanding that one act of kindness saves lives creates a profound sense of fulfillment, a feeling that cannot be replicated through any other means.