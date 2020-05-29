Seal Beach’s Band on the Sand 2020 event canceled

Public health concerns prompt decision to call off event

Courtesy of Be the Good

We know this is a challenging time for our community as we daily learn more news about the Coronavirus, COVID-19. It’s important that we all do our part following the instructions provided by City, State and US Government minimizing our interaction and practicing social distancing.

Public health experts insist that each person’s commitment to reducing interaction is one of the keys to taming the demon, ultimately saving lives.

In doing our part to protect the community, Be the Good sadly confirms the cancellation of Band on the Sand scheduled for July 3, 2020. We look forward to bringing an even more spectacular event on July 3, 2021.

The Band on the Sand team appreciates the support of the residents of Seal Beach and surrounding communities as we continue to do our part looking out for the safety and well-being of our community.

Be The Good was formerly known as the Miss Seal Beach Organization. For more information, call Rosie Ritchie at 562-810-0078 or email her at rosieritchie@yahoo.com.