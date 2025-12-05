Seal Beach to review Main Street plan

Part three of a series.

The City Council briefly looked at improving business on Main Street during the 2025 Strategic Planning meeting. Staff proposed updating the Main Street Specific Plan. The council took no specific action at the Strategic Planning meeting. The Specific Plan is expected to be reviewed by the proposed Business First Working Group, which has not yet been officially former. The Seal Beach Police Chief Michael Henderson moderated the meeting.

This article looks at highlights from the discussion.

Discussion

Interim Community Development Director Shaun Temple gave the staff presentation on the Specific Plan at the Nov. 8 special council meeting at Fire Station #48.

Temple said Main Street was down to nine empty spaces. “There’s a jewelry shop looking at locating in 214 Main,” Temple said. (Editor’s note: Since the meeting was held, a new business leased the former Sun office at 216 Main St. This business and the shop Temple mentioned would bring the number of empty spaces on Main Street down to seven.)

“We can’t control the commercial rents, but perhaps there’s things on the regulatory side that we could help out with. So, the smart option is to take a look at the Main Street specific plan,” Temple said.

He said the Main Street specific plan limits franchise businesses. Temple said there a limits on what buildings a franchise business can go into. The city would have to make findings to allow a franchise business to go into other buildings.

Another issue: The Specific Plan does not allow stages in Main Street businesses.

The Specific Plan was created in 1996. “Next year it’ll be 30 years old,” Temple said.

According to Temple, there are also restrictions are live entertainment on Main.

He said this was something the city would want the Business First Group to look at—to go through the Specific Plan and recommend amendments to the Main Street Specific Plan.

District One Council Member Joe Kalmick asked if parking would be included.

Temple said that would be complicated. He said the California Coastal Commission would be interested in parking.

Chief Henderson said staff could make that a future focus.

“Right now because there’s such a shortage of parking on Main Street when new businesses come in they aren’t able to meet the development standards,” Temple said.

According to Temple, the Specific Plan allows businesses to pay an in lieu parking fee.

(For more details, see “What is in lieu parking?” at sunnews.org. The current city budget projects parking revenue will be $7,200 for the current fiscal year.)

District Three Councilwoman/Mayor Lisa Landau asked if that was a Coastal Commission issue or the Specific Plan.

Temple said the Coastal Commission had jurisdiction over the Main Street area. He said if Seal Beach removed the in lieu parking program, the CCC would definitely want to take a look at that.

Chief Henderson said the any changes to parking need to go before the Coastal Commission for their review.

Next week: Part four—paid parking on Main Street?