Seal Beach store sells winning lottery ticket

Seal Beach’s Marina Liquors recently sold a lottery ticket to a man who won more than $1 million.

Andrew Lechkobit recently picked up a California Lottery Daily Derby ticket at Marina Liquors in Seal Beach and the game hit its stride, breaking the million-dollar jackpot mark.

In this horse-themed game, players choose three fictional horses to clinch the positions of first, second, and third, alongside predicting the race time. Lechkobit’s ticket matched Gold Rush for first place, Big Ben for second place, and Lucky Charms for third place, with a time of 1:41.89. His prize wound up being $1,025,973. Lechkobit then trotted on over to one of the California Lottery offices to claim his prize.

“I am very grateful for winning. I play the Lottery often,” Lechkobit told the California Lottery. “I play Daily Derby most often. I love it!”

Sales for the Daily Derby game alone contributed an estimated $18.6 million to public education in California for the most recent fiscal year.

Players who want a shot at joining the winner’s circle can find Daily Derby tickets at any of the California Lottery’s 23,000+ retail partner locations. Tickets are two dollars each, with drawings every evening.

The funds the Lottery transferred to public education totaled approximately $2 billion for fiscal year 2021-22, which amounted to a modest percentage of education’s overall budget. However, this funding is largely discretionary, meaning schools can use this for important, yet unfunded instructional programs they would otherwise not afford. During the same period, the Lottery generated more than $8.8 billion in sales, more than 95% of which went back to the community in the form of prize payments, retailer commissions and bonuses, and contributions to education.