Seal Beach seeks applications for citizen-council parking committee

Applicants have until Aug. 4 to apply. Council to review applications on Aug. 14

The Seal Beach City Council will consider establishing Citizen-Council Parking Advisory Ad-Hoc Committee at its regular meeting on July 24.

The council recently designated that the committee be comprised of two council members: District Two Council Member/Mayor Tom Moore and District Two Council Member Joe Kalmick. Each council member will nominate a representative from each district to serve on the committee.

All applications must be received in the City Clerk’s office by Friday, Aug. 4. The council will review applications for consideration of the five members of the ad-hoc committee at the Monday, Aug. 14, City Council meeting.

All committee members will be required to be actively involved, by attending all meetings, adhere to the Ralph M. Brown Act; engage in focused discussions, and review, evaluate and analyze the city’s Parking Management Program and make recommendations to the full City Council.

To this end, each committee member should have knowledge, education, and experience with parking programs.

Those interested in serving on the committee must be a Seal Beach resident who is at least 18 years old to serve as a committee member.

The five committee members may not be city of Seal Beach elected officials or city employees; other than those designated by council and the city manager.

Those residents interested in serving on the Citizen-Council Parking Advisory Ad-Hoc Committee may apply by downloading the Committee Member application at the following link https://www.sealbeachca.gov/Departments/City-Clerk/Forms or request an application by email from City Clerk Gloria Harper at gharper@sealbeachca.gov or apply in-person by visiting the City Clerk’s office.

For any questions or additional information, please contact the City Clerk at 562-431-2527 X1305.