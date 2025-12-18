Seal Beach salon rose from setbacks to sustainability

By Jenny Fasulkey

When hairstylists Chelsea Captan and Kristina Smith opened Commune Salon in February 2020, they couldn’t have predicted that their dream space would shut down just five weeks later. The pandemic forced salons across the country to close, but for the new co-owners, it became an unexpected test of purpose and partnership.

“We were barely open before we realized we had to close,” Smith said. “We didn’t qualify for any PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans because we were brand new. But our stylists, our clients and our community came through. Everyone pitched in to help us survive.”

Today, Commune stands as a thriving example of how creativity, sustainability and community can coexist in the beauty industry. Nestled in the heart of Seal Beach, the salon is both an oasis for clients seeking low-tox hair care and a hub for environmental action.

One of Commune’s defining features is its partnership with Green Circle Salons, an organization that helps salons recycle and repurpose up to 95% of their waste — from hair trimmings and foils to leftover color.

“Every day in the salon, you see how much waste there can be — hair, foils, color tubes, all of it,” Smith said. “When we found Green Circle, we realized we could recycle almost everything. At the end of the day, what we actually throw away is basically half a trash bag.”

Through Green Circle, excess hair color is sealed, collected and repurposed into renewable energy. Hair trimmings are used to make booms that clean oil spills in the ocean. Metals and plastics are recycled responsibly including materials local waste services can’t process.

“Not a lot of salons do it because it costs money to participate,” Smith said. “You have to really care to go through the work of sorting all your waste and paying to ship it. But for us, it’s worth it.”

Daisy Idsinga, manager of member success and key accounts for Green Circle Salons, said the partnership with Commune began in 2021 and quickly stood out.

“What makes Commune special is how seamlessly sustainability and kindness are woven into their identity,” Idsinga said. “It’s part of their daily operations — from recycling to choosing eco-conscious product lines and educating clients. They make sustainability feel stylish and effortless.”

According to Green Circle, its network of 16,000 beauty professionals has diverted more than 11 million pounds of beauty waste from landfills and waterways since 2009. Idsinga said salons like Commune prove that environmental and financial sustainability can go hand-in-hand.

The beauty industry has long been criticized for its environmental footprint, but attitudes are changing. Idsinga said that in the past decade, sustainability has evolved from an optional add-on to a central part of many salons’ missions.

“Stylists and owners are more curious, informed and motivated to reduce their environmental footprint,” she said. “Salons like Commune help lead that change by making sustainability visible — not just behind the scenes but as part of the client experience.”

For Commune, that visibility extends to its clients, who are encouraged to refill product bottles, recycle responsibly and take part in the salon’s eco-conscious culture.

“People are proud to be part of something that does good,” Smith said. “It’s not just about getting your hair done — it’s about feeling connected to your community.”

From Stylists to Owners: Passion with a Purpose

Captan began her path to co-owning Commune in high school, juggling beauty school while preparing for college. She later earned a fine art photography degree and worked in several types of salons. After a few years she began experiencing a wide range of health problems, including migraines, skin issues, respiratory infections, and body aches. After extensive testing and multiple doctor visits, she eventually traced to the harsh chemicals she used daily in the salon to her symptoms.

“I knew early on that highly toxic chemical services were not for me, nor were toxic work environments,” she said.

Although it wasn’t instant, Captan credits switching to low-tox products as a major factor in her health’s improvement.

“ The switch saved my ability to work as a stylist,” Captan said. “The more I learned about chemicals the better I could protect myself and my clients.”

From that point on, Captain knew she wanted to create a safer space for her clientele. When a former colleague approached Captan about buying a salon, her first instinct was to decline. But the opportunity kept tugging at her. After reviewing the numbers, and with the support of her husband, she decided to take the leap. She immediately asked Smith to join her as a co-owner.

“Opening a salon wasn’t originally in my plan,” Captan said. “But I knew I didn’t want to do it alone. Asking Kristina [Smith] to be my business partner was the best decision I could’ve made.”

Smith also entered the industry early, right out of high school, graduating from Paul Mitchell’s honors program. She later returned to the school as an educator and discovered a love for teaching. She went on to spend years training salon staffs with major brands, such as Evo and Bumble and Bumble. Her time in a variety of salons and her education experience helped shape the kind of leader she wanted to become. When Captan invited her to co-open a salon, she said the timing felt perfect and that she “ just trusted the universe and the universe gave.”

The partnership clicked. Both women shared a commitment to inclusivity, wellness and sustainability and together, they turned Commune into more than just a salon. The duo’s shared commitment is evident in every detail of Commune; from the products they use to the way they handle waste. The space is designed to be “zen and fun,” Captan said. As a team they strive to provide a space for their clients where inclusivity and authenticity guide the atmosphere. Commune also emphasizes inclusion through genderless pricing, basing costs on hair length and time to ensure all clients feel welcome.

“We have built an environment where kindness matters and where people can come in and feel safe,” Captan said. “We’re allies of the LGBTQIA+ community and incredibly passionate about the planet, healthy plants and happy people.”

Nearly five years after opening their doors, Captan and Smith have cultivated more than just a sustainable salon — they’ve built a community hub rooted in care. Commune represents the kind of future they want to see in the beauty industry — one where creativity meets consciousness, and every cut and color contributes to something bigger.

For more information about Commune visit: https://communehair.com/