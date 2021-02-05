Seal Beach resident arrested on suspicion of residential burglary

Local police arrested a Seal Beach resident on suspicion of residential burglary this week.

During the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 2, the Seal Beach Police Department responded to a call reporting a residential burglary on the 1500 block of Crestview Avenue. The responding officers determined that a suspect entered the house while the people who lived there and children were asleep inside. When the residents awoke later that morning, they discovered that their home had been burglarized and that property was missing. Detectives began conducting an investigation.

On Thursday, Feb. 4, the SBPD arrested Nicholas Tyler Johnson, 21 of Seal Beach, on suspicion of this and other burglaries that occurred in Seal Beach. Johnson was charged with multiple counts of residential burglary. He was later booked at the Orange County Jail.

“The Seal Beach Police Detective Bureau worked tirelessly to solve this case,” said Chief of Police Philip L. Gonshak. “I could not be more proud of our patrol officers who conducted a very thorough initial investigation by securing the scene and preserving evidence. Two days after the crime occurred, the suspect was in custody. I hope this sends a strong message to anyone considering victimizing Seal Beach.”