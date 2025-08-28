Seal Beach Reading Room has new location

After 25 years the Christian Science Reading Room in Seal Beach has moved half a block on Main Street to a new location at 218 1/2 Main St.

Open to the public, all faiths are welcome to come in and explore the research materials from noon to 4 p.m. daily, according to Joanne Fernbach, Main Street Reading Room librarian who’s been working at the Reading Room since its inception in 2000.

If you’ve never visited, there’s an area with many free resources such as brochures, magazines, bibles, encyclopedias, dictionaries and study aids.

You’ll also find the Christian Science textbook, many works from Christian Science founder Mary Baker Eddy, CDs, online resources, Christian Science periodicals, Bible-based children’s books and the award-winning Christian Science Monitor.

The public is invited to come in and read, pray and get inspired. There’s even a study room to escape the hum drum of the world and sit in silence to reflect. With access to the internet, there’s more than 100 years of inspiring articles and testimonies on Christian Science and its focus on healing.

The attendant can help you find information on specific topics on the computer.

The Reading Room is in collaboration of The Christian Science Church at 5871 East Naples Plaza in Long Beach.